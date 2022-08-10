Skip to main content

Texans RB Suffers Season-Ending Knee Injury

Houston Texans running back Darius Anderson is out for the season after suffering a knee injury.

The Houston Texans run game has been dealt a blow with Darius Anderson suffering an injury on Tuesday that will rule him out for the season.

The TCU product suffered a knee injury that resulted in a dislocation, among other damage, which Pro Football Network's Aaron Wilson reports will require immediate surgery.

The 24-year-old former undrafted free agent has previously spent time with the Dallas Cowboys and the Indianapolis Colts. Anderson also was on the Texans practice squad last season, and was likely battling for a backup role among this year's new-look running back corps.

A native of Richmond, Texas, Anderson rushed for 2,418 yards and 18 touchdowns in four seasons as a Horned Frog. 

Earlier this summer, Anderson was arrested and charged with burglary and intent to rape - charges which were recently dropped with the Harris County District Attorney’s office "citing insufficient evidence," per SI.

"When it initially happened, of course I reached out to him (Anderson), and he told me that charges have to be dropped because it didn't happen that way," Texans coach Lovie Smith said Friday. "Normally when things come up like that, we let it play out in the system. I'm glad that they came to that conclusion."

With Anderson out, the Texans are now left with Marlon Mack, Rex Burkhead, rookie Dameon Pierce, Dare Ogunbowale, and Royce Freeman at running back.

Mack and Pierce have widely been seen as early favorites to start. However, Mack and Burkhead were listed top of Houston's first depth chart ahead of this weekend's preseason opener against the New Orleans Saints. 

