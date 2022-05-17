Skip to main content

How Texans Ex QB David Carr Ignited the Coaching Career of Lane Kiffin

Carr recently took a trip down memory lane to tell the hilarious story of how Ole Miss' Lane Kiffin became a player-turned coach one day at Fresno State

Former NFL quarterback David Carr didn't quite carve out a Hall-of-Fame career for himself, but was a legend in his own right as the first QB to suit up for the Houston Texans when the expansion franchise played its first season in 2002.

In a way, Carr helped pave the way for Houston's success before the eventual arrival of Texans legends Matt Schaub, Arian Foster, and Andre Johnson, as the trio helped the franchise win its first playoff game in 2011. One winning season in the first nine years of existence certainly qualified as growing pains.

But before Carr helped lay the ground work for what was to come, he was inspiring change during his four-year collegiate career at Fresno State - and it may not be in the way you'd think.

carr texans

David Carr

carr

David Carr

Carr 2

David Carr

In a recent appearance on the Harvester Sports podcast, Carr detailed how his arrival as a freshman ignited the coaching career of former Alabama assistant and current Ole Miss head coach, Lane Kiffin, when the two shared the same dorm and QB room in college.

"He does not agree with me on the facts of this story, but these are 100 percent true," Carr said. "I was in and I was like the fifth-string quarterback when I showed up as a freshman and you start getting reps cause you're the young guy. So they give the young guys some reps to kind of bump them up, so I kinda start moving up, I was like the third ... and Lane was third."

Kiffin and Carr had already established a solid relationship at this point. But the nonchalant demeanor that college football fans have grown to know Kiffin by seemed to mark the end of his playing career one day at practice.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

J.J. Watt
Play

Texans Ex J.J. Watt On Retirement, Injuries, And Glory

Former Houston Texans defensive end J.J. Watt addresses his future and thoughts of retirement.

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
5 hours ago
USATSI_13482908
Play

Texans Hit Waiver Wire, Claim Falcons DB Kendall Sheffield

The Texans are bringing in Houston native Kendall Sheffield through the waiver wire

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Christian Harris
Play

Texans Rookie Excited to Play for 'Father Figure' Lovie

Rookie Houston Texans linebacker Christian Harris discusses his excitement to pick the brains of "father figure" Lovie Smith.

By Anthony Wood21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_17017358
Play

'Derrick Brooks 2.0?': Texans Rookie LB Points To Hall Of Famer For Comparison

Christian Harris is watching the film of Hall of Fame linebackers who have played under Lovie Smith

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
21 hours ago
watson 2
Play

Houston Texans vs. Deshaun Watson: Did NFL Manipulate Cleveland Browns Schedule?

Deshaun Watson could have spent Week 1 in Houston, but the NFL reportedly had other ideas

By Mike FisherMay 16, 2022
May 16, 2022
Kenyon Green
Play

Houston Texans BREAKING: Kenyon Green Signs Fully-Guaranteed Rookie Contract

Said Fisher: "He checks all the boxes. You combine that with great athletic ability and you have a great player. I’ll be shocked if he doesn’t have an unbelievable career in pro football.”

By Cole ThompsonMay 15, 2022
May 15, 2022
pitre
Play

'Professional' Pitre: New Texans Rookie Locked In to NFL Process

Houston's new rookie is already buying into Lovie Smith's system

By Zach DimmittMay 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
Dameon Pierce
Play

Lovie's Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB

Lovie Smith addressed the Houston Texans' running back group and his expectations of rookie Dameon Pierce.

By Anthony WoodMay 14, 2022
May 14, 2022
USATSI_4623468

Lane Kiffin

kiffin

Lane Kiffin

CARR TEXANS 1

David Carr

"So he gets a little upset. We're roommates, we're cool, I love Lane," Carr said. "We go out, we're supposed to be at practice in full pads. I'm in full pads, Lane is in shorts and a t-shirt carrying his helmet. Everybody else on the entire team has full pads on. He has shorts and a t-shirt on. We get out to the field, and Lane's ready. He knows what he's doing. And (offensive coordinator) Jeff (Tedford) looks straight past me and looks at Lane, 'Lane, what are you doing?' with some expletives in there. And Lane's like, 'You know what? I just figured I don't need to dress out fully if you're gonna give all my reps to Dave.'"

The Fresno State offensive coordinator at the time, Jeff Tedford, who later served as the program's head coach from 2017-2019, didn't take kindly to Kiffin's lack of professionalism.

"So they start screaming at each other," Carr said. "(Tedford) kicks (Kiffin) off the field. Lane's like 'Fine, I quit!' So he quits, goes into the locker room, and he comes jogging back out with a polo on. I'm like 'What happened inside?' and (Tedford) goes 'Oh, we called his dad, we called Monte (Kiffin?).' And Monty said 'You're not f****** quitting. Get back out there. I don't care in what capacity.' So Lane's like 'Fine. I'll coach with you.' So they made him assistant wide receivers coach that day and that's when the coaching career began."

Kiffin's father, Monte, was defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at the time. Maybe his son's coaching career was meant to be, even if it came as the result of a hilarious circumstance during one random day at practice.

Lane Kiffin would go on to coach the Oakland Raiders for two seasons in 2007 and 2008 before staying in the college ranks for good. After one season at Tennessee in 2009, he had stints as head coach at USC, offensive coordinator under Nick Saban at Alabama, and spent three seasons at Florida Atlantic from 2017-2019.

He now heads into year three at Ole Miss after a 10-3 season and a loss in the Sugar Bowl in January.

J.J. Watt
News

Texans Ex J.J. Watt On Retirement, Injuries, And Glory

By Anthony Wood5 hours ago
USATSI_13482908
News

Texans Hit Waiver Wire, Claim Falcons DB Kendall Sheffield

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
Christian Harris
News

Texans Rookie Excited to Play for 'Father Figure' Lovie

By Anthony Wood21 hours ago
USATSI_17017358
News

'Derrick Brooks 2.0?': Texans Rookie LB Points To Hall Of Famer For Comparison

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
watson 2
News

Houston Texans vs. Deshaun Watson: Did NFL Manipulate Cleveland Browns Schedule?

By Mike FisherMay 16, 2022
Kenyon Green
News

Houston Texans BREAKING: Kenyon Green Signs Fully-Guaranteed Rookie Contract

By Cole ThompsonMay 15, 2022
pitre
News

'Professional' Pitre: New Texans Rookie Locked In to NFL Process

By Zach DimmittMay 14, 2022
Dameon Pierce
News

Lovie's Expectations For 'Unique' Texans Rookie RB

By Anthony WoodMay 14, 2022