HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have yet to have a representative enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. As the youngest franchise in the league, it's hard to imagine many players making the cut.

Andre Johnson, the most-recognizable Texan and one of the top wide receivers this century, could be the first. Johnson was named one of 15 finalists for the 2022 class in his first year of eligibility.

Texans coach David Culley never had the chance to work with Johnson during the receiver's 14-year career. But as a former receivers coach, Culley has seen greats over the past three decades.

Johnson is considered to be one of them.

"He was the prototype wide receiver in this league, coming through that time he did," Culley said Friday. "His consistency from the start to the end, he was just as productive at the end as he was at the start."

The third overall pick in 2003, Johnson became a Houston staple for 12 seasons. He was named to seven Pro Bowls, five All-Pro teams and is the only player in the Texans Ring of Honor.

Johnson leads the franchise in every major receiving category and finished his career with 1,012 receptions, 14,185 yards and 70 touchdowns. He also ranks 11th all-time in the NFL in receiving yards and catches.

"This is the kind of guy you’d want to draw up to play wide receiver for you," Culley said. "Plus, he was a tremendous person, too, off the field.

"We knew he was going to be special, and he’s been special. He’s been special enough to be nominated for the Hall of Fame and (is) well deserving.”

The next step for Johnson and his path to Canton will come on Jan. 18. The 48 members of the selection committee will vote for a maximum five finalists to join the 2022 class.

Johnson is one of three first-time eligible players to make the final cut, including pass-rushing specialist DeMarcus Ware, best known for his time with the Dallas Cowboys, and Devin Hester, an All-Pro returner who shined with the Chicago Bears.

Others vying for inclusion include defensive end Jared Allen, linebacker Sam Mills, wide receiver Torry Holt, wide receiver Reggie Wayne, linebacker Zach Thomas and linebacker Patrick Willis.

The results will be disclosed on the NFL Honors Show on Feb. 10 in Los Angeles, site of Super Bowl LVI.