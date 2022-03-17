Texans Ex Coach David Culley 'Rooting For' Lovie Smith
The decision to fire coach David Culley after just one season was seen by many as harsh, especially given the circumstances he was working within. Culley, though, has remained dignified and gracious ever since.
Culley was replaced by his defensive coordinator, Lovie Smith, who won the job ahead of finalists Brian Flores, Josh McCown, and Jonathan Gannon.
The decision may have turned heads at the time given that Smith didn't appear to be a candidate until the 11th hour, but Culley is convinced the Texans made a smart decision.
"Lovie will do a heck of a job," Culley said, per SportsRadio610. "Lovie did a heck of a job while I was there. I’m rooting for him, I’m rooting for the Texans."
Culley went 4-13 in his first season as an NFL head coach, despite the majority of the roster consisting of new additions, the ongoing lawsuits against wantaway quarterback Deshaun Watson, and their lack of All-Pro/Pro Bowl talent.
However, Culley admitted back in January that his sole season at the helm "wasn't good enough."
"I had a really really good locker room, a good coaching staff, those guys played hard all year long and I was just appreciative of that," Culley told 610 Sports Radio's Fescoe In The Morning. "Unfortunately, we just didn't get as many wins as we needed to for me to continue on. This is a bottom-line business, and obviously, it wasn't good enough."
63-year-old Smith takes over with an 89-87 record as head coach, including one Super Bowl appearance, one NFL Coach of the Year Award, and three NFC North titles.