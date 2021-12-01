What Illness Cancels Texans' Practice?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' players are working virtually from home Wednesday after practice was canceled as a precautionary measure due to multiple player illnesses. According to coach David Culley, however, none of the players have tested positive for COVID-19.

Some players have experienced flu symptoms in recent weeks. Wide receiver Davion Davis and cornerbacks Lonnie Johnson Jr. and Cre'Von LeBlanc are among the players who have been dealing with illnesses in recent weeks.

Press conferences were held Wednesday via Zoom. Practice is scheduled to resume Thursday as the Texans prepare for Sunday's home game against the Colts.

"We've got a few players under the weather," Culley said Wednesday morning from NRG Stadium. "No positive tests. Our medical team felt like it would be best for us to, for precautionary reasons, just to keep them home,” Culley said. “We’ll be back to business as usual (Thursday.)."

During the first year of the coronavirus pandemic last season, the Texans gained a lot of experience at working virtually.

“We’ve had so much practice at this, whether you’re virtual or in-person meetings, that doesn’t really matter," Texans starting defensive end Jacob Martin said in a video press conference from his residence. "Guys that have played the COVID season last year, we have a pretty good understanding of what needs to be done in terms of the team on Wednesday and things like that, which would typically be a full-padded run day for us.

"Now, it's just time to really dive in and take a closer look at our opponents and focus on the film that we had from when we played them and really be dialed into those small details so we can be ready for Thursday's practice."

Martin downplayed any negative impact on the team - still tinkering with boosting its woeful running game - heading into Sunday after losing 31-3 to the AFC South divisional opponent earlier this season at Lucas Oil Stadium.

"I don't think so," he said. "If anything, it allows us to understand the mental aspects and give your body a rest and be ready and fresh on Sunday."