September 4, 2021
Texans Add CB, WR To Practice Squad

Texans sign Jalen Camp, Antonio Phillips
Author:

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans signed former Cincinnati Bengals cornerback Antonio Phillips and wide receiver Jalen Camp to their practice squad on Friday.

Phillips went undrafted after undergoing a microdiscectomy procedure, but is now healthy. A four-year starter at Ball State in college, the 5-foot-11, 193-pound St. Louis native recorded 137 career tackles, eight interceptions and 26 pass breakups. Phillips' cousin is Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Markus Golden.

READ MORE: Texans finish dead last in NFL.com's power rankings

Camp (6-foot-2, 220 pounds) is a former Jacksonville Jaguars sixth-round draft pick from Georgia Tech. He caught 48 passes for 808 yards and five touchdowns in 48 career games in the Yellowjackets' run-first offense.

The Texans removed wide receiver Taywan Taylor from injured reserve with an injury settlement.

Camp will run scout team on the practice squad, hoping to make enough plays to get bumped up to the 53 along a talented receiving corps that includes Brandin Cooks and (when healthy) Anthony Miller. Phillips will try to wedge his way into a secondary currently led by Desmond King and Justin Reid.

Head coach David Culley and general manager Nick Caserio continue to shuffle the bottom of the Texans' 53-man roster and the 16-player practice squad, hoping to bolster personnel that will keep the team was living down to preseason projections. NFL.com's power rankings placed Houston dead last.

READ MORE: Culley not concerned with one-year contracts

Expects more roster maneuvering before the Texans open their season Sept. 12 against Trevor Lawrence and the Jaguars. 

