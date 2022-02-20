Is David Johnson's Time With The Texans At An End?

Running back David Johnson could be on his way out the door in free agency after two subpar seasons with the Houston Texans.

HOUSTON — Evolving into the modern-day Emmitt Smith or LaDainian Tomlinson was likely the only way David Johnson could have given any satisfaction to one of the most lopsided trades in NFL history.

The Houston Texans acquired Johnson in March of 2020 amid a trade that sent DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals. Johnson's on-field production with the Texans decreased exponentially in comparison to his days in Arizona, where the 30-year-old running back registered 919 rushing yards and six touchdowns in 25 career games in Houston.

After arguably one of the worst rushing attacks in franchise history, the Texans are in desperate need to revamp their backfield this offseason. And following the decision to re-sign Rex Burkhead prior to the end of the 2021 campaign, Johnson's departure from the Texans appears imminent.

"I think just accountability — me included," Johnson said when asked how the Texans can improve the run game in September. "When I see a hole, running through it, doing everything I can for that, helping out the offensive line, setting up blocks, especially on the second level when a linebacker is just sitting there seeing what I'm going to do. I think just everyone relying more on each other, accountability, that kind of thing."

DAVID JOHNSON 2021 SEASON RECAP:

Johnson was one of five running backs named to the Texans' 53-man roster at the start of the season and was the least efficient.

Johnson rushed for a career-low 228 yards when playing 10 games or more in a single season. His best game of the year running the ball came during the Texans' Week 11 loss to the New York Jets, where Johnson recorded a season-best 39 yards on 10 carries.

What made Johnson's 2021 campaign more disheartening was his subpar production as a pass-catcher coming out of the backfield. Johnson's versatility as a pass-catcher was his most useful attribute during his heyday with the Cardinals.

It's a trait Johnson provided the Texans with a modest lift in the passing game, where he recorded 314 yards on 33 catches in 2020. One year later, Johnson's production in the passing game declined. He registered 225 receiving yards on 32 catches — once again setting another career-low after playing 10 games or more in a single season.

But even amid Johnson's struggles throughout the year, 2021 was another campaign where the former All-Pro running back battled an assorted of injuries in addition to COVID.

"I think his lack of production has been simply because of the injuries," former coach David Culley said after the Texans' win against the Jacksonville Jaguars in December. "The reason that you didn’t see him in the game the other day was that he got injured. Had he not got injured, he would’ve been playing.

His role is still the same. It’s just happened to be the injuries that have kept him from doing what he needed to do, but his role is still there."

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

After back-to-back horrid seasons with the Texans, Johnson's days as a team's primary running back are likely over. The best-case scenario for Johnson's career moving forward is to sign with a team that already has an established running back, and he can serve as a secondary option.

The New Orleans Saints and the Minnesota Vikings could explore the market for a backup running back in hopes of keeping their respective Pro-Bowlers (Alvin Kamara and Dalvin Cook) fresh throughout the season. And Johnson could make a solid contingency plan for both franchises.