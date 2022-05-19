Andrew Luck 2.0? Texans QB Mills Draws Impressive Comparison
The jury is out on whether or not second-year quarterback Davis Mills can be the guy the Houston Texans end up building around, but his reputation is growing.
Teammates including wide receiver Nico Collins and center Justin Britt have long been positive about "Money Mills," as have the coaching staff with Lovie Smith a self-described "believer" in Mills.
And in a recent interview with SB Nation, wide receiver Phillip Dorsett made an extremely flattering comparison between Mills and another former Stanford quarterback.
“I love Davis Mills, he reminds me so much of Andrew Luck," Dorsett said. "Big arm, accurate, athletic, and a natural leader. He got better and better each week and he is going to continue to grow and get more comfortable. I can’t wait to see him play this year.”
A third-round selection last season, Mills finished his rookie year having passed for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions in 13 appearances (11 starts) for the 4-13 Texans.
Luck, a four-time Pro Bowler, retired in August of 2019 after seven years with the Indianapolis Colts. Widely regarded as one of the most naturally gifted quarterbacks of his generation, Luck was dealt a rough hand with a poor offensive line leading to less-than-ideal protection throughout much of his professional career.
However, his talent shone through regardless, passing for over 4,000 yards in four of his six active seasons and leading the NFL in passing touchdowns in 2014 with 40.
Dorsett played with Luck for two years before heading to the New England Patriots and Tom Brady - so it's fair to say he knows a good quarterback when he sees one.
Combine Dorsett's comments on Mills with those of the likes of two-time Super Bowl champion Kyle Van Noy, and the Texans might have found their guy.