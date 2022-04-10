AFC QB Rankings: Where Is Texans Davis Mills?

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills is competing in an AFC loaded with dynamic talent at his position. Where does he rank?

The Houston Texans plan to enter the 2022 NFL season with Davis Mills as the starting quarterback. With the AFC loading up on quarterback talent, is he going to be enough?

After being selected in the third round of the 2021 NFL Draft, Mills appeared in 13 games (11 starts) in his rookie campaign and completed 263-394 pass attempts (66.8 percent) for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions.

© Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports

With all of the talented quarterbacks in the AFC, where does Mills rank? He came up last on a ranking done by Buffalowdown of all 16 projected starting quarterbacks. Concerns about Mills having an underwhelming ceiling were critical factors.

"The big thing from Year 1 to Year 2 is just improvement," Texans general manager Nick Caserio said. "You obviously have familiarity with expectations from day to day, so you really have to focus on your individual craft and try to improve as much as possible as a player."

With names like Patrick Mahomes, Josh Allen, Lamar Jackson, Justin Herbert, Russell Wilson, and Deshaun Watson, there is a lot of quarterback talent at the top of the AFC. Each of these players can get hot during a game and pull off a superstar performance.

There appears to be a tier below the superstars in the AFC. The caliber of quarterback in this range probably consists of Derek Carr, Matt Ryan, and Ryan Tannehill. They are more limited in what they can accomplish but still are strong contributors.

© Thomas Shea-USA TODAY Sports © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports © Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports

There are plenty of unproven elements for plenty of quarterbacks in the AFC beyond those two groups.

Recent draft picks like Trevor Lawrence, Mac Jones, Tua Tagovailoa, and Zach Wilson each were significant investments by their respective franchise, but still need to prove themselves. Mills most closely fits into this category.

With how many dynamic quarterbacks there are in the AFC now, the Texans cannot afford to settle. Houston will need to determine if Mills' ceiling is more along the lines of being 'suitable' or if he has it in him to be a more explosive thrower.