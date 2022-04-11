Skip to main content

Where Would Texans QB Davis Mills Have Been Drafted In 2022?

Had Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills opted to remain at Stanford for another year, when would he have been drafted?

The Houston Texans may not have gotten one of the headliner quarterbacks in the 2021 NFL Draft, but according to one reporter, they did essentially get themselves this year's top signal-caller.

"If Davis Mills of the Houston Texans had stayed in school at Stanford, I think he'd be the unquestioned number one quarterback in this draft," CBS analyst Charles Davis said on The Zach Gleb Show.

Granted, this year's quarterback class has been universally panned as weak across the board. Davis himself admitted that "I don't have a single quarterback that I would spend a first-round pick on in this draft."

Regardless, the fact that Houston got themselves a first-round quarterback in the third round last year is the definition of value for money.

Mills entered last year's draft having made just 14 college appearances, with an injury and COVID-19 having lessened his opportunities to play. 

His decision not to return to Stanford was risky, but ultimately paid off for both the Texans and Mills, given that he earned the starting role toward the end of last season and looks set to retain it in 2022.

And it's easy to see why Davis is high on Mills.

Mills went 2-9 in 2021, completing 66.8% of his attempted passes for 2,664 yards, 16 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. Perhaps not eye-popping numbers, but given the lack of a real run game to support him and the general absence of top-tier quality surrounding him, he still put together a solid season.

The biggest sign of his first-round talent came as the season wore on, with Mills continually improving, especially once he won the starting role. Through the final five games, he completed 117 of 171 passes for 1,258 yards with nine touchdowns and just two interceptions.

So while the Texans may have gone 4-13 in 2021, at least they won the 2021 draft.

