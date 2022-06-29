How High Can Texans QB Davis Mills Fly in 2022?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has done his duty to give quarterback Davis Mills more offensive weapons, and now Mills needs to show off what he can do with them.

When the Houston Texans' abysmal 4-13 season ended, it was evident that the Texans needed to upgrade virtually every position on offense. They were constantly forced off the field, giving their opponents better field position while the Texans defense had to suffer the consequences.

General manager Nick Caserio responded by adding several new pieces throughout the Texans offense. He drafted offensive guard Kenyon Green with the 15th overall pick and signed veteran A.J. Cann. These new additions to the offensive line should help improve the run game and give Davis Mills more protection in the pocket.

Caserio also added some offensive skill players, such as rookie running back Dameon Pierce out of Florida, and veteran running back Marlon Mack, while also giving Mills another weapon in rookie receiver John Metchie III. Pierce and Mack will be tasked with vastly improving the Texans run game under, which ranked at the bottom of the league last season. Metchie will need to step in as soon as his recovery from a torn ACL is complete, being that the Texans receiving core outside of Brandin Cooks was inconsistent.

While Caserio did sign veteran quarterback Kyle Allen (who does have starting experience), he did not bring any serious competition for Mills. This along with how much effort Caserio put into upgrading the Texans entire offense around Mills speaks volumes to how much the front offense believes in Mills to lead the offense into the future.

Davis Mills © Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports

While Mills had his fair share of struggles last season, analysts raved about his potential (especially in play action) when he was drafted in the third round out of Stanford in the 2021 draft. While he showed flashes during his rookie campaign, Mills needs to take a big next step forward during his second season.

Any guarantees? No, but through the significant offense additions that Caserio was able to make, he ensured that Mills' ceiling is significantly higher heading into the 2022 season.