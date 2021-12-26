A Franchise QB? Texans' Mills Makes Case With Strong Showing Against Chargers

Davis Mills winning back-to-back games now has Houston believing in the rookie QB

HOUSTON -- The Houston Texans have questions across the roster. Suddenly, rookie quarterback Davis Mills isn't one of them.

Mills, the first pick of the Nick Caserio regime, was tasked with one goal for the remainder of the 2021 season: improve. Give the franchise a reason to view him as the starter come next Fall.

Since being named the full-time starter in place of Tyrod Taylor in Week 14, Mills has exceeded those expectations. He put a bow on his status Sunday afternoon at home against the Los Angeles Chargers.

Houston' 41-29 victory gives the team its first winning streak of 2021. The Texans (4-11) also continue to prove the selection of Mills was warranted despite other needs across the roster.

Mills was different this time around. Throws that seemed tricky back in Week 3 against the Carolina Panthers were now second-hand nature. Forced plays that would have culminated in turnovers in the past were instead going for first downs.

Drafted as a potential option to replace disgruntled quarterback Deshaun Watson, Mills was always project. On Sunday, he looked the part of a starting quarterback and even a franchise cornerstone.

Does Houston have its quarterback of the future?

From the get-go, Mills made elected for connection and completions and time of possession over highlight throws and deep shots downfield. The rookie completed 11 of his first 13 passes, including a 41-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Chris Conley just before halftime.

Mills kept the momentum to begin the second half, converting quickly for gains of over 10 yards to his targets. In a rare supplement for Mills, the running game set up manageable third-down opportunities, giving Mills the chance to convert and keep the clock rolling.

It wasn't just a one-man show with Mills controlling the offense. Rookie tight end Brevin Jordan picked up gains of 6 and 27 to set up a Rex Burkhead 1-yard touchdown run. Phillip Dorsett averaged 18.3 yards per reception and for the first time since Week 1, the Texans moved the ball on the ground without hesitation.

The Texans converted nine times on third down to eat up nearly 35 minutes off the clock. Of the 26 first downs, Mills was responsible for 14 through the air.

A late 13-yard touchdown pass to rookie wide receiver Nico Collins all but sealed it for Houston. Chargers' quarterback Justin Herbert would do his part, but a 48-yard interception returned for a touchdown by Tavierre Thomas stopped the comeback in its tracks.

Mills might not have the flash of Deshaun Watson. But for one December afternoon in Houston, he outplayed Justin Herbert.

Stability? Consistency? Mills checks those boxes off without question.

Mills, with his second consecutive win, silenced the critics for another week. He also gave Caserio plenty to think of when determining his status moving forward.

Is Mills the franchise guy for good? Time will tell. For now, thinking of drafting his replacement come April should be off the table.