Davis Mills Is Confident In What Texans Have Built This Offseason

The Houston Texans have nowhere to go but up after a frustrating 2021 campaign, that saw them finish 4-13, with two of those wins coming over the NFL-worst, the Jacksonville Jaguars.

However, general manager Nick Caserio and the Texans have made some major changes this offseason, including hiring a new head coach, Lovie Smith, and implementing a new culture in the franchise.

Not to mention some significant new additions in terms of personnel, both through free agency and the NFL Draft

And according to Texans quarterback Davis Mills, the team is buying into what Smith is selling.

“We’ve brought in a lot of guys with a lot of experience,” Mills said at minicamp. “Everyone is really bought into what we’re trying to do out here. I feel like we’ve really set the standard for how we want to treat things around this building. I feel like we’re in a really good spot and we have a lot of good leaders on the team who are leading the team in that direction.”

As for Mills himself, he has also made substantial improvements throughout the offseason and heading into his second year.

Mills, of course, was one of the few bright spots for the Texans last season, throwing for 2,664 yards and 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 11 starts, with a quarterback rating of 88.8.

Still, Mills knows there is still a long way to go before he gets to where he wants to be, individually and as a team.

“I feel like I’m at a good spot,” said Mills. “Obviously there’s still a lot of room to grow, but more confident, more comfortable out there with the offense and my teammates around me. Ready to keep progressing and head into the season.”