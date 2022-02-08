Texans' Pep Hamilton High On Quarterback Davis Mills

HOUSTON -- Teams live or die by quarterback play in today's NFL. Without Joe Burrow and Matthew Stafford, who knows if the Cincinnati Bengals or Los Angeles Rams would be playing in Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

The Houston Texans are hopeful they have their own version of a Stafford or Burrow with second-year quarterback Davis Mills. After filling in for incumbent starter Tyrod Taylor last season, the former Stanford product eventually became the full-time starter and impressed down the stretch.

Mills did enough to earn the title of QB1 entering 2022, but calling him the face of the franchise after a 4-13 season is premature. Still, Houston's new offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton is quite pleased with the progression of Mills entering a pivotal offseason for the franchise.

"The arrow's up on Davis," Hamilton said Tuesday. "We have a lot of work to do nevertheless, but I think it was important that he had the experiences, both good and bad that he accrued this past season. We have something to build on."

Mills went 2-9 in 11 starts, but his numbers was a sign of positive things to come with time. The former third-round selection set a Texans rookie record with 2,664 passing yards, along with 16 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. His 88.8 passer rating ranked second among all rookie passers, trailing on New England's Mac Jones.

It's not as if Hamilton is new to helping quarterbacks thrive in the NFL. In 2020, he served as the Los Angeles Chargers quarterbacks coach, helping Justin Herbert become a star by breaking the rookie touchdown record.

After helping Andrew Luck become the top selection in the 2012 Draft as Stanford's offensive coordinator, Hamilton was named offensive coordinator of the Indianapolis Colts. In 2014, Luck posted career numbers on the way to an 11-5 record and AFC Championship appearance.

New Texans coach Lovie Smith also spoke highly Mills' growth throughout his rookie season. When arriving in training camp last August, Mills took reps against the first-team defense in a scouting role.

Slowly but surely, he proved to be the right man to lead to the offense.

"I got see a got to see quite a bit of him and then I got to see him move into our starting role," Smith said. "It always does start with the quarterback."

Hamilton said Houston is expected to add firepower to the offense this offseason. Even with Mills progressing as the starter and having a 1,000-yard receiver in Brandin Cooks, the team struggled to find any offensive consistency.

The Texans finished 32nd in total offense, 32nd in rushing, 30th in scoring and 28th in passing. All facets can improve, starting with stabilizing the offensive line and run game.

Mills will need another strong season to show he can be the future of the organization. Hamilton believes time is a learning tool for any young quarterback and every rep matters to the growth of a player.

"You can't teach experience," Hamilton said. "I often tell Davis that scars are reminders. There's a lot we can go back and study and really dissect a formulate a plan moving forward."