Skip to main content

Texans Davis Mills: From Year One Starter to Year Two Leader?

Can Houston quarterback Davis Mills make the jump in Year 2 that his coaching staff is looking for?

On Monday, the Houston Texans kicked off their offseason workouts. But one player was already hanging around long before. 

Second-year quarterback Davis Mills - who would like to retain his starting quarterback role - organized offseason throwing sessions with his teammates.

While coach Lovie Smith has yet to officially name a starting quarterback for the upcoming season, he did show his approval of Mills' leadership while speaking to HoustonTexans.com.

"Davis is our quarterback," Smith said. "There's one thing about leadership. In order to lead, you've got to show up. You've got to be here. They have to see you in every situation and not just on the football field.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

Nick Caserio
Play

NFL Draft: Do Texans Fans Trust What Caserio is Building?

Caserio seems to have the Texans headed in the right direction, but will that trend continue with this year's draft?

By Timm Hamm2 minutes ago
2 minutes ago
Davis Mills
Play

Texans' Davis Mills Showing Signs Of Improvements As Team Leader

The Houston Texans have a few intangibles where they would like to see Davis Mills improve, and the second-year quarterback is starting to flourish as a leader.

By Coty M. Davis6 minutes ago
6 minutes ago
Lovie Smith
Play

Lovie Smith Remains Confident In Texans' Safety Corps Following Justin Reid's Departure

The Houston Texans' defense took a significant hit when Justin Reid departed for the Chiefs in free agency. But coach Lovie Smith remains confident in Houston's defensive backfield despite the loss.

By Coty M. Davis14 hours ago
14 hours ago

"For Davis, for the team to get a chance to get to know him, it's hanging out in the facility, just him being around us, the skill guys, yes, the offense, but the defensive guys too."

Davis Mills

Mills showed tremendous growth during his rookie season last year, in a season where the third-round draft pick was expected to sit behind starter Tyrod Taylor and learn. But Tayor struggled, thrusting Mills into action early in the season.

"If you look at all of my comments about Davis, I am a believer and him and what he's going to do eventually," Smith said. "He's got to do it all on the football field consistently where everybody loves him, every snap and all of that.

"But before a guy has played enough to do all of that, it's just he shows up every day. Availability. He is available and he has recruited other players to come here and what the guys see him doing is just working."

Davis Mills

Mills struggled too but improved late throwing nine touchdowns to just two interceptions through the final five games.

Last season's passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach, Pep Hamilton, will serve as Houston's offensive coordinator under new coach Smith and will be responsible for helping Mills grow from just a substitute starter his rookie season, to a team leader in 2022.

Davis Mills

Davis Mills

"Heading into the second season, the simple fact that we're talking about Davis as potentially being our starting quarterback, it's going to be really important that he brings a certain level of consistency every day in the meeting rooms, in the weight room, out on the field with our guys and the strength coaches, as well as continuing to work to understand and handle defense so that he can go out and play faster and be a better decision-maker with the football," Hamilton said.

Mills was taken No. 67 overall in the NFL Draft last year, and played in 13 games with 11 starts, completing 66.8 percent of his throws. That's the most by a rookie in Texans history. He totaled 16 touchdown passes and 10 interceptions with a passer rating of 88.8.

Nick Caserio
News

NFL Draft: Do Texans Fans Trust What Caserio is Building?

By Timm Hamm2 minutes ago
Davis Mills
News

Texans' Davis Mills Showing Signs Of Improvements As Team Leader

By Coty M. Davis6 minutes ago
Lovie Smith
News

Lovie Smith Remains Confident In Texans' Safety Corps Following Justin Reid's Departure

By Coty M. Davis14 hours ago
USATSI_11951050
News

Texans Officially Announce Signing Of RB Marlon Mack

By Cole Thompson16 hours ago
Eagles-Steven-Nelson-turnovers
News

Texans Get Visit From Former Eagles Defensive Back

By Texans Daily Staff16 hours ago
NFL
News

Texans Targeting Two Receivers In First Round?

By Texans Daily Staff17 hours ago
USATSI_15085670
News

Lovie Smith: Brandin Cooks Believes in 'Vision' For Texans

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
USATSI_16766669
News

Coach Lovie Smith on Returning Texans Players: 'They Want to Be Here'

By Cole Thompson18 hours ago