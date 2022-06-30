Skip to main content

Texans' Davis Mills Joins Tom Brady on 'Best Team Money Can Buy'

Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills made an appearance on the NFL.com Best Team Money Can Buy' Build roster.

HOUSTON — Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith recently said, "Starting jobs are not given out at this time of the year." But second-year quarterback Davis Mills has the upper hand to be the Texans' starter under center in 2022.

When the Texans drafted Mills as a third-round pick during the 2021 NFL Draft, the expectation for the project quarterback was to "redshirt" his rookie season as a backup to veteran Tyrod Taylor. Three weeks into the year, Mills got his first career start after Taylor sustained a hamstring injury in a loss to the Cleveland Browns. 

But had he played behind future Hall-of-Famer Tom Brady in 2021, Mills would be getting an additional year learning the game of football from the sidelines. Playing behind Brady is a scenario NFL.com created for Mills in their attempt to build "The Best Team Money Can Buy.''

"Although five first-round quarterbacks (seven total) were selected before him, Davis Mills trailed only Mac Jones in passing yards and passing touchdowns among rookies in 2021," NFL.com writes. "Mills is the only rookie in NFL history to have three games with a passer rating of at least 125.0. He won two of his final four starts with a Texans team lacking in talent."

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

USATSI_17023217
Play

Do Texans Have NFL’s Worst LBs?

Pro Football Focus has little faith in the Texans' linebackers.

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
15 hours ago
Houston
Play

Texans' Kyle Allen Falls Short Of Top-20 Backup QB Ranking

Houston Texans' Kyle Allen falls short of placing top-20 among backup quarterbacks in the league.

By Coty M. Davis17 hours ago
17 hours ago
nick deshaun clutchpoints
Play

Ranking the Texans Top 3 Offseason Moves

These three moves were the highlights of Houston's offseason.

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
19 hours ago
Davis Mills
Play

How High Can Texans QB Davis Mills Fly in 2022?

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio has done his duty to give quarterback Davis Mills more offensive weapons, and now Mills needs to show off what he can do with them.

By Ethan Weingart21 hours ago
21 hours ago
USATSI_17407481
Play

Texas Trio: Texans Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

Three Houston rookies find themselves on the preseason All-Rookie team.

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
22 hours ago
nick logo dark
Play

Lack of ‘Fair Shake’ Dooms Texans in Front-Office Rankings

Caserio ranked third amongst AFC South decision-makers,

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
USATSI_16850967
Play

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Do Texans Fix D or Find Franchise QB?

In the latest ESPN mock draft, the Houston Texans run it back with Davis Mills at quarterback for 2023

By Cole ThompsonJun 28, 2022
Jun 28, 2022
Deshaun-Watson-Texans-1 sits red
Play

Buzbee's Burden: Are Texans at Fault For Deshaun Watson Deeds?

Seems plantiffs attorney Tony Buzbee has a high burden of proof to connect Houston's organization directly to Deshaun Watson's actions inside massage rooms.

By Richie WhittJun 27, 2022
Jun 27, 2022

The decision to sign Mills over any of his peers drafted in 2021 is a testament to the ongoing debate on whether or not Houston possessed the second-best rookie quarterback last season.

Mills started 11 games for the 4-13 Texans, finishing with the second-highest completion percentage among rookie quarterbacks at 66.8. While finishing his rookie campaign throwing for 2,664 yards, Mills registered the third-highest passer rating among first-year quarterbacks at 80.2. 

Keep in mind: This is about a budget - not about Mills being the second-best QB in the league. But in a salary-cap league, value matters. And NFL.com thinks Houston has value here.

USATSI_17023217
News

Do Texans Have NFL’s Worst LBs?

By Connor Zimmerlee15 hours ago
Houston
News

Texans' Kyle Allen Falls Short Of Top-20 Backup QB Ranking

By Coty M. Davis17 hours ago
nick deshaun clutchpoints
News

Ranking the Texans Top 3 Offseason Moves

By Cole Thompson19 hours ago
Davis Mills
News

How High Can Texans QB Davis Mills Fly in 2022?

By Ethan Weingart21 hours ago
USATSI_17407481
News

Texas Trio: Texans Named to Preseason All-Rookie Team

By Connor Zimmerlee22 hours ago
nick logo dark
News

Lack of ‘Fair Shake’ Dooms Texans in Front-Office Rankings

By Geoff MagliocchettiJun 28, 2022
USATSI_16850967
News

NFL 2023 Mock Draft: Do Texans Fix D or Find Franchise QB?

By Cole ThompsonJun 28, 2022
Deshaun-Watson-Texans-1 sits red
News

Buzbee's Burden: Are Texans at Fault For Deshaun Watson Deeds?

By Richie WhittJun 27, 2022