Davis Mills will return to California with hopes of defeating the 49ers and Trey Lance

HOUSTON -- Is Davis Mills the answer at quarterback for the Houston Texans? Though he's trending in the right direction, only time will tell.

Is he exceeding the negative rookie stereotypes coming out of college? Based off the numbers and level of production, definitely.

Mills, a third round pick, has already faced two fellow rookies this season in head-to-head matchups. He recorded his first 300-yard passing game against the New England Patriots. Mac Jones, who was selected 15th overall, surged in the final 18 minutes to give New England the 25-22 win.

Jones was outplayed by Mills without question. The Texans were outplayed by the Patriots as a team.

Mills rebounded in Week 15 against the Jacksonville Jaguars, throwing for 209 yards and a pair of touchdowns in a 30-16 win. Trevor Lawrence, the top selection and can't-miss quarterback, threw for 210 yards and couldn't find the end zone.

Advantage Mills.

Barring a turnaround last second, Trey Lance will start at quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday in Santa Clara, Calif. Jimmy Garoppolo's time in the bay could be done, leading to a new era in the franchise's hopeful success.

Lance, the No. 3 pick from April's draft, is hopefully the guy in similar fashion to Mills in Houston. The difference now? Experience.

"We’ll go back and look during the preseason when Trey (played quite a bit and kind of look and see if they did things any differently," Texans coach David Culley said. "But I do know Kyle (Shanahan)’s offense has been the same through his whole career as a coordinator."

In what could be considered a "homecoming" game for Mills, the Texans (4-11) are hopeful their winning ways continue. In large part, the rookie out of Stanford has been the driving force offensively to putting up over 30 points in back-to-back weeks.

Palo Alto is roughly 14 miles away from Santa Clara, home of the Cardinal and Mills' college roots. He'll return to likely somewhat of a warm welcome from the Stanford faithful that make the trip over.

Mills said that during the draft process, he wasn't contacted by Shanahan or 49ers' general manager John Lynch. Instead of looking to the mid-rounds, San Francisco made a blockbuster with the Miami Dolphins to move up from No. 12 to No. 3 and select Lance.

Interestingly enough, the third selection was initially owned by Houston, but traded away in 2019 for Pro Bowl tackle Laremy Tunsil.

Lance, the 6-4 standout from FCS North Dakota State, is the one under pressure. Houston was eliminated from the postseason picture in early December. After a 17-10 loss the Tennessee Titans, the 49ers (8-7) must win out to secure a spot in the NFC postseason race.

Houston's defense has had its way with rookie quarterbacks this season. Jones threw an early interception in Week 5. New York Jets' Zach Wilson, tossed an interception on the team's second drive back in Week 12.

All three rookie quarterbacks have thrown for under 250 yards against Houston. Only Jones has thrown for a touchdown, while Wilson scored using his legs.

Lance, who in one start completed 51.7 percent of his throws for 192 yards and an interception, is now tasked with saving San Francisco's chances return to the postseason. No pressure kid.

Mills doesn't have the pressure. Barring a complete implosion in the final two games, his past three starts should be enough for Houston to avoid the quarterback market early in free agency and the draft.

And without the added pressure of trying to make the postseason, Mills has flourished as of late. In three games, he's thrown for 794 yards and five touchdowns against one interception. He also leads the NFL in red zone efficiency with a passer rating of 113.2.

"He never gets rattled," Culley said. "He has that calm demeanor about him. He’s always thinking about things and he’s always learning."

Third-round picks usually get a handful of reps before teams buy in or out on their status long-term. Mills may or may not be the franchise quarterback and heir of Deshaun Watson, but he's been the consistent passer Houston's needed.

Mills won Round 1 in a solo matchup against Jones. In Round 2, he thwarted Lawrence while the team picked up its third win of the season.

Can Mills outplay Lance to make it 3-0 against rookie quarterbacks?