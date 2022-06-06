Finally some positive news: Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills has been listed by The Touchdown Wire as one of the NFL's most underrated offensive players.

'Underrated' isn't a phrase often linked with the Houston Texans, but for once that is the case when it comes to sophomore quarterback Davis Mills.

The Touchdown Wire listed the NFL's most underrated offensive players at each position, and calling the shots is none other than the Stanford product.

"Only Mac Jones had more touchdown passes (24) than Mills’ 16 among rookies, only Trey Lance (97.3) and Jones (91.3) had higher passer ratings than Mills’ 88.8, and only Jones (67.3%) had a higher completion rate than Mills’ 66.8%," the article states.

"Where Mills showed the most skill in his rookie campaign was as a deep passer — he completed 20 of 42 passes of 20 or more air yards for 643 yards, six touchdowns, one interception, and an NFL-high passer rating of 123.5. That NFL-high deep passer rating is among all quarterbacks, not just rookies."

What the article fails to note is that not only was he efficient, but he consistently improved. Through his first seven games, he threw for 1,357 yards, seven touchdowns, and eight interceptions. Once he returned to the lineup for six games later in the season, he passed for 1,307 yards, nine touchdowns to just two interceptions.

All this, with the league's worst run game, and - according to Pro Football Focus - the 29th ranked offensive line.

Looking forward, the future could - and perhaps should - be bright for Mills. The Texans drafted a potentially starting-caliber guard (Kenyon Green) in the first round, added a highly-regarded wide receiver (John Metchie III) in the second, and a running back (Dameon Pierce) in the fourth.

The Texans also added another starting-level guard in free agency (A.J. Cann) and perhaps most importantly, kept now-offensive coordinator and renowned quarterbacks coach Pep Hamilton in house.

While the Chris Simms types of the world may not think too highly of Mills, there are some who saw just what he managed as a rookie in a rough situation and his resulting potential, as the article summarizes well: "Mills looks to have the starter’s spot in hand in 2022, and that projects more positively than you may think."