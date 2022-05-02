Hopkins Under Heat: Former Texans WR Suspended Six Games For PED Violation
HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans and current Arizona Cardinals star receiver DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for six games to begin the 2022 season for violating the NFL's policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The news was first reported by ESPN.
Hopkins is not expected to appeal the decision, thus leaving him suspended without pay to begin the year.
Hopkins, 29, was limited to 10 games last year and suffering a season-ending knee injury. He would miss their NFC Wild Card round loss to the Los Angeles Rams.
Hopkins also posted career-lows in catches (42) and receiving yards (525). He did, however, have eight touchdown receptions, third-highest of his career since entering the league in 2013.
Hopkins was traded by the Texans in 2020 after then-coach/general manager Bill O'Brien couldn't come to terms on a new contract extension. He would be shipped out west for a second-round pick, a fourth-round pick and running back David Johnson. Multiple media outlets and NFL personnel members called the Texans' end of the deal one of the worst trades ever.
The Texans have won just eight games since the trade, though have had a two-time 1,000-yard receiver in Brandin Cooks. In his two seasons with the Cardinals, Hopkins has 157 catches for 1,979 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Since being drafted out of Clemson, Hopkins has become a three-time first-team All-Pro and five-time Pro Bowl selection. He has surpassed 1,000 yards on six different occasions in his nine-year career and posted more than 100 catches four times.
The Cardinals are also down another receiver after losing slot target Christian Kirk to the Jacksonville Jaguars in free agency on a four-year, $72 million deal. Kirk was a high-end No. 2 receiver for most of his time in Arizona, but never surpassed 1,000 yards or 80 catches in a single season.
During the 2022 NFL Draft, Arizona elected to trade its first-round pick to the Baltimore Ravens for receiver Marquise Brown, who played at Oklahoma with Cardinals' quarterback Kyler Murray. Brown is coming off his best season in which he tallied 91 catches for 1,008 yards and six scores.
Cooks, whom Houston replaced Hopkins with via a trade prior to the 2020 draft, recently agreed to terms on a two-year extension worth $39.6 million, keeping him under contract through the 2024 season.