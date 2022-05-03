‘See You Week 7’: Former Texans WR DeAndre Hopkins Releases Statement After Suspension

Hopkins says he was “confused and shocked” following the announcement

Former Houston Texans star receiver and current Arizona Cardinal DeAndre Hopkins has been suspended for the first six games of the 2022-2023 NFL season after violating the league’s PED policy, according to reports Monday.

The three-time Pro-Bowler released a statement on social media Monday with the caption "see you week 7," which likely means he does not plan on appealing the suspension.

Kevin Jairaj-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins Tommy Gilligan-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins (left) and Deshaun Watson Christopher Hanewinc-USA Today

Hopkins statement:

In my 10-year NFL career, I have never tested positive for using performance enhancing drugs. To learn that my November test came back with trace elements of a banned substance, I was confused and shocked. I am very mindful of what I put in my body and have always taken a holistic approach, so I am working with my team to investigate how this could’ve happened. But even as careful as I have been, clearly I wasn’t careful enough. For that, I apologize to Cardinals fans, my teammates, and the entire Cardinals organization. I never want to let my team down. I fully intend to get to the bottom of this. As soon as I have more information I will share it.

The 27th overall pick out of Clemson in 2013, Hopkins spent seven seasons with the Texans before being the biggest name of a blockbuster trade in March 2020 involving Arizona's All-Pro running back David Johnson and draft picks from both sides.

Despite what some considered to be a disappointing departure, Hopkins solidified himself as one of the best players in Texans' history. He never got a chance to catch up to the great Andre Johnson, but still finished second in the Texan record books in catches (632), receiving yards (8,602), and receiving scores (54).

Norm Hall, Getty Images DeAndre Hopkins Kelvin Kuo-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins John Glaser-USA Today DeAndre Hopkins

Last season, Hopkins and the 7-0 Cardinals got off to a strong start heading into an October 28 meeting with the Packers. But on top of losing their first game of the season to Green Bay, 24-21, the Cardinals also lost Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray to injury, forcing both players to miss extended time.

Hopkins' lingering hamstring injury kept him from being 100 percent, as he would play in only two more games the rest of the season. He totaled seven receptions for 83 yards and a touchdown in those two contests.

The Cardinals will be without arguably their most talented weapon for the first six games, but the team's draft-day trade with the Ravens to acquire rising fourth-year receiver Marquise Brown is now fixing to pay important dividends.

The timing of the trade leaves one to wonder if Arizona had prior insight on a potential Hopkins suspension before its official announcement. Or maybe the timing was of the ultimate convenience.

Still, Brown, who is coming off his first-career 1000-yard season, will look to step in as Arizona's No. 1 receiver as Hopkins serves his six-game suspension.