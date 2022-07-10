'Stingy' with Stingley: Ranking Texans' Defense for Next Season
The Houston Texans have multiple areas of improvement to address this upcoming season.
The team and general manager Nick Caserio added some talented young pieces through the draft in April, signaling a focus on defense with the No. 3 overall pick of LSU cornerback Derek Stingley Jr.
It was just one of many future moves geared toward improving a severely lacking defense in nearly every key aspect last season. The Texans allowed the second-most offensive yards (383.4) and rushing yards (142.2) per game last season while surrendering the sixth-most total points (452).
A certain edge needs to be applied on that side of the ball in the first year under coach Lovie Smith if any kind of improvement is to be had.
Yardbarker recently released its list of the "stingiest" defenses headed into the 2022-23 season and has the Texans D ranked at No. 29.
Here's what the ranking had to say:
Lovie Smith made his name as a defensive coordinator, and the Texans defense exceeded very low expectations under his watch last season. Jonathan Greenard quickly filled the void left by J.J. Watt's departure, and the team spent heavily in the draft on defense with Derek Stingley Jr., Jalen Pitre, and Christian Harris. Like the offense, Houston's defense has promise but is very much a work in progress.
But what exactly does "stingy" mean in this circumstance?
A quick internet search will show that stingy is defined as being "unwilling to give or spend; ungenerous."
If that's the case, then the Texans had one of the least-stingy defenses in the league last season and were certainly generous to opposing offenses if the defensive numbers and 4-13 record is any indication.
Improvement is on the horizon, but patience is key for a team that is going head-first into a rebuild for the coming seasons.