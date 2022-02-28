Texans Defense in 2022: 'Hair On Fire'

The Houston Texans have their fair share of new faces on the coaching staff despite some holdovers from 2021. One new addition is defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire, whose aim is simple: To get his guys playing "with their hair on fire."

Cesaire, 41, joins Houston after spending two years as an assistant defensive line coach for the Buffalo Bills. He says he expects everything to fall into place once his philosophy has been established.

"We're not doing 80 different things," Cesaire told the Houston Texans website. "But at the same time it's not paint by the numbers. There's gonna be some leeway. But the guys will never go into a situation where they don't know what they're doing."

© Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Cesaire emphasized the importance of clarity for the players, in order to allow them to focus their attention solely on execution.

"I'm going to make sure that they know everything they need to about the opponent, about who they're playing against, what situation they're going to be involved in, so they can go out there and play fast with their hair on fire," Cesaire said. "That's what I want. I want guys that are coming off the rock 60 plays, 60 times without any compromise trying to disrupt anything that gets into their way."

A defensive lineman for the San Diego Chargers for the entirety of his nine-year NFL career Cesaire played in 125 games, recording 12.5 sacks, and 220 tackles. He went on to spend five seasons at the University of San Diego as the defensive line coach before heading to Buffalo.

Cesaire, who now has the opportunity to learn from defensive play-caller and head coach Lovie Smith, takes over a line that has seen a great deal of turnover the past couple of years but that does contain a few promising young building blocks in Ross Blacklock, Jonathan Greenard, and Roy Lopez.