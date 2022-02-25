'Incredible Motor': What Texans New D-Line Coach Sees In Jonathan Greenard

New Texans defensive line coach Jacques Cesaire already can see the upside of defensive end Jonathan Greenard

HOUSTON -- The one thing new Houston Texans coach Jacques Cesaire knows is defensive line play. He spent the last two seasons improving the Buffalo Bills' pass rush both on the interior and off the edge.

The Texans are banking on third-year defensive end Jonathan Greenard in taking the next steps to become the team's top pass rusher. Last season, he led Houston with eight sacks and recorded nine tackles for losses.

Cesaire recently spent time working with rookie defensive end Gregory Rousseau in Buffalo, helping him hone his craft as a rising star. He sees similar traits in Greenard that could make him an impact player off of the edge.

"Strength, length, speed, passion; he doesn’t stop,” Cesaire said Tuesday at his introductory press conference. “He has an incredible motor, great, great rush hands. I just love the way he plays each and every snap. I can’t wait to get my hands on him.”

The Texans' defensive line could be using an upgrade on the outside, but Greenard will take one of the two spots. Inside, both former second-rounder Ross Blacklock and rookie Roy Lopez hope to improve after productive seasons at defensive tackle.

Cesaire says Lopez has a similar game to that of Bills' defensive tackle Harrison Phillips, who uses size and physicality over speed to win battles in the trenches.

"Roy is very stout at the point of attack, great quick first step, strong powerful hands, strong powerful player," Cesaire said. "He's young too, so he's going to be like an empty canvas where I can mold him however I want."

Lopez finished his first season in Houston as one of the team's top rookies. He recorded 31 total tackles, 11 pressures, six tackles for losses and a sack while starting in 15 games.

Cesaire said that Blacklock, Greenard and Lopez all have spoken to him since his arrival from Buffalo. A former defensive lineman best known for his time with the then-San Diego Chargers, Cesaire is ready to help Houston's defensive line take the next steps.

In his two years with the Bills, the defense recorded 80 combined sacks. Who's to say with the proper coaching, Greenard can't be a double-digit sack artist while Blacklock and Lopez become one of the better combinations up the middle?

"We're a pass rush generating pressure with a four-man rush," Cesaire said. "We're really trying to be disruptive at the point of attack. That's what we're all about."