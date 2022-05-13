Texans Sign No. 3 Pick Derek Stingley Jr. to 4-Year Deal

The Houston Texans have locked up their top draft pick with a fully-guaranteed deal

The Houston Texans have officially signed their top draft selection, Derek Stingley Jr., to his rookie contract, according to reports.

The deal locks up Stingley Jr. to a fully-guaranteed four-year $34.6 million deal, with a fifth year option.

The deal also comes with a $22.4 million signing bonus.

Stingley came into the draft as arguably the best player at his position, and Texans coach Lovie Smith is already ready to put him to work at the highest level.

“I’ve got a plan for you,” Smith told Stingley in footage captured by NFL Films. “How about going to the No. 1 receiver every time. Sound good?”

“Sounds good to me,” Stingley Replied

During the NFL Combine in March, Smith was precise when detailing the attributes he would like to see in his cornerbacks. He wanted a six-foot defensive back that was fast, not afraid to tackle and possessed the skills to take the ball away. And Stingley fit the bill.

He is a 6-foot-1 corner who recorded 73 tackles (56 solo hits), 20 pass deflections, six interceptions and a pair of forced fumbles in 25 appearances at LSU. Stingley posted a sensational 40-time at his Pro Day, where he recorded a 4.37 on his first attempt.

But Stingley's experience playing in the SEC made him more desirable to the Texans.

Beyond battling against other schools in the conference, Stingley's stiffest competition may have come against the wide receivers he faced in practice. Ja'Marr Chase, Justin Jefferson and Jaray Jenkins are a few noteworthy receivers Stingley battled on a day-to-day basis during his three-year stint at LSU.

The lone knock against the Texans' selection of Stingley is his injury history. He is coming off a season where a torn ligament in his left foot limited him to three games during his junior year.

The year prior, Stingley missed three games. He missed LSU's season opener in 2020 with a non-COVID-19 illness, and a sprained ankle forced Stingley to miss the final two games in 2020.