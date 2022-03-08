Skip to main content

Aaron Rodgers, Russell Wilson Moves: Impact on Texans Trade of Deshaun Watson

With Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson coming off the market, what's next for  Deshaun Watson and the Houston Texans?

HOUSTON -- After a year of speculation, Aaron Rodgers made a decision about his future Tuesday morning. Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers agreed to a four-year deal worth $200 million. 

A few hours later, the Denver Broncos acquired Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks for a massive haul. 

The news of Rodgers and Wilson will influence how quarterback-needy teams will proceed with their offseason plan to upgrade at the position. And the recent moves will have a most significant influence on Deshaun Watson's trade market. 

Watson made his trade request from the Houston Texans official 13 months ago. Trade suitors have come and gone in attempts to acquire the three-time Pro-Bowler, but several teams have shied away from Watson due to his ongoing legal issues.

The possibility of landing Rodgers or Wilson as a contingency plan gave teams a reason to divert their pursuit from Watson. But now, teams will be more willing to trade for Watson with Rodgers and Wilson no longer on the market. 

At the same time, the field of bidders just got reduced as well.

"I know Deshaun is an excellent football player," coach Lovie Smith said recently. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully, that will happen. 

"If it's not with us, somewhere else. As I see in this situation, both of us are going to benefit from this situation, and I just can't wait for it to speed up a little bit."  

The Washington Commanders were in play for all three Pro Bowl quarterbacks in 2021. But Rodgers didn't want to move from Green Bay, and Denver out-bid the Commanders.

So up next ... Deshaun Watson. 

The Denver package is a large one, including two first-round picks. Houston wants three first-rounders for Watson.

Other quarterbacks like Jimmy Garoppolo or Jordan Love or Teddy Bridgewater could land in Washington. But they're not Deshaun Watson.

The field of candidates - and the price - just got a bit more clear.

