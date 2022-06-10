Skip to main content

Browns Not Regretful For Deshaun Watson Trade With Texans

The Cleveland Browns gave up a ton to land former Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the franchise remains non-regretful.

HOUSTON — The legal trouble for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has worsened. Since the first lawsuit against Watson for sexual assault 15 months ago, 23 additional cases have been filed.

Watson's status playing under center for the Cleveland Browns during the 2022 campaign remains uncertain as a lengthy suspension looms. But the Browns are not regretful about the long-term commitment to the three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback.

After he was acquired by the Browns in March, Watson received a five-year contract worth $230 million fully guaranteed. Cleveland also gave Watson a $45 million signing bonus, according to Pro Football Network.

"That’s the obvious approach because nothing has occurred that would allow the Browns to do anything about the deal they did in March," per Pro Football Talk. "The Browns have no recourse at all unless and until Watson is suspended without pay for matters not covered by the side letter regarding the matters culminating in the 22 pending lawsuits at the time the deal was done."

On March 11, the Harris County district attorney presented the cases of sexual assault against Watson to a grand jury. The outcome ended in a no bill, as Watson avoided criminal charges.

One week later, the Texans traded Watson to the Browns. Houston received a haul of draft capital back in return for Watson's on-field talents.

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign. After the Texans drafted him with the No. 12th pick in 2017, Watson ended his career in Houston throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

