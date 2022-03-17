The New Orleans Saints have created cap space with their eyes set on acquiring Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON — At the start of the offseason, the New Orleans Saints had one of the worst cap situations in the league. The Saints were -$75.5 million over the cap. But where there is a will, there is a way.

As one of the four teams currently in the running to acquire Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, the Saints have restructured the contracts of DeMario Davis, Taysom Hill, Malcolm Jenkins and Bradley Roby to create $29.9M in cap space.

The Saints are in a position to acquire Watson and absorb nearly his entire base salary of $35 million for 2022, per ESPN.

The Saints met with Watson earlier in the week in hopes of convincing the three-time Pro-Bowler to waive his no-trade clause. Other teams who met with Watson are the Carolina Panthers, Atlanta Falcons and Cleveland Browns. On Monday, the Panthers cleared over $30 million in hopes of acquiring Watson.

According to Pro Football Network, the Saints met with Watson for a second time Thursday night. According to the same report, New Orleans general manager Mickley Loomis is determined to land the star quarterback. A source told Texans Daily that Watson could take his time before making a decision.

Due to off-field legal troubles and a trade request left unfulfilled, Watson missed the entire 2021 campaign. Last week, a grand jury decided that Watson will not face criminal charges for sexual misconduct.

During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.