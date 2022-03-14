Deshaun Watson Trade: Panthers, Saints To Meet on Texans QB; Seahawks, Colts 'Rejected'
HOUSTON -- The Deshaun Watson sweepstakes is coming down the the wire. Sources tell TexansDaily.com that Watson will meet with both the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints on Monday night.
Both New Orleans and Carolina have made trade offers to Houston. Watson is expected to waive his no-trade clause for one of the two NFC South clubs in the coming days.
According to The Houston Chronicle, the Seattle Seahawks made an offer, but Watson would not waive his no-trade clause to head to the Pacific Northwest. Additionally, PFN writes that the Indianapolis Colts wanted in but that Houston rejected them, not wanting Watson to remain in the division.
Sources tell TexansDaily that Carolina is not expected to offer safety Jeremy Chinn in any deal. However, defensive end Brian Burns, defensive tackle Derrick Brown and cornerback Jaycee Horn could be on table in a trade, along with multiple picks.
Mock drafts have Houston taking prospects like Michigan's Aidan Hutchinson and Oregon Kayvon Thibodeaux with the third pick. The Texans also are in need of addressing the cornerback position following the release of Terrence Mitchell.
The Panthers attempted to trade for Watson last offseason before reports surfaced of his lawsuits. Although Watson will not be criminally charged, he still faces 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault.
Panthers owner David Tepper has been adamant about adding a franchise quarterback since buying the team in 2018. Since then, Carolina has started Cam Newton, Teddy Bridgewater, Sam Darnold and P.J. Walker.
"That's the most important position on the field," Tepper said in 2020. "Unless you have that guy that for sure gets you to playoffs and Super Bowls, you have to keep reevaluating that because that's the only thing that matters is Super Bowls."
New Orleans is looking for stability in its quarterback room one season after Drew Brees called it a career. Last season, the Saints started four different players at the position, with former No. 1 pick Jameis Winston producing the top results.
According to Pro Football Network, Houston is interested in acquiring Pro Bowl tackle Ryan Ramczyk, offensive lineman Erik McCoy and a defensive player in a deal from the Saints, along with three first-round picks and several mid-round selections.
On Friday, a grand jury in Houston elected not to indict Watson on criminal charges, leaving the civil lawsuits. Watson's attorney, Rusty Hardin, has talked about clearing up all lawsuits before the start of next season.
"We are delighted that the grand jury has looked at the matter thoroughly and reached the same conclusion we did,” Hardin said. “Deshaun Watson did not commit any crimes and is not guilty of any offenses.
"Now that the criminal investigations have been completed, we are happy to move forward with the civil case depositions. We will vigorously defend those cases with every ounce we have.
“It's time to let Deshaun move on.”
Watson still could face a suspension from the league for violating the conduct code. Former Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games in 2010 after being accused of sexually assault against a college student, but was later reduced to four games.
Texans general manager Nick Caserio is expected to move fast in trading Watson before the start of free agency March 16. Watson signed a four-year, $156 million extension during the 2020 season and will be owed $35 million next year.
"My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward," Caserio said recently.