Source: Browns Want to Sign WR Will Fuller to Pair with Texans Ex Deshaun Watson

After acquiring Deshaun Watson, the Cleveland Browns are interested in adding former Texans wide receiver Will Fuller

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson will be the starting quarterback for the Cleveland Browns - and he might not be the only former Houston Texans making an appearance at the Dawg Pound in 2022.

Former Texans receiver Will Fuller is garnering interest from the Browns, a source tells TexansDaily.com. Fuller, 27, was a first-round pick by Houston coming out of Notre Dame in 2016.

Deshaun Watson & Will Fuller Deshaun Watson & Will Fuller Deshaun Watson & Will Fuller

Multiple people close to the situation believe Watson and Fuller were a package deal regardless of the Cleveland trade. Wherever the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback was going to land, Fuller was expected to follow. A source told TexansDaily.com that the Atlanta Falcons were expected to meet with Fuller if they landed Watson.

Fuller spent his first five seasons in Houston as the team's No. 2 weapon opposite All-Pro DeAndre Hopkins. The one major concern with the speedy vertical option was his lengthy list of injuries.

Fuller never played a full 16-game season while a member of the Texans. His best season came in 2020, a year in which he recorded 53 catches for 879 yards and eight touchdowns in 11 games.

Last season, Fuller signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the Miami Dolphins in hopes of helping second-year quarterback Tua Tagovailoa. Instead, a thumb injury limited Fuller to two games. He recorded four catches for 26 yards, three of which came in one game.

Deshaun Watson & Will Fuller Deshaun Watson & Will Fuller Deshaun Watson & Will Fuller

The Texans traded Watson to the Browns in exchange for five draft picks, including three first-round selections. Watson remains in the AFC and will have a shot to finally be the answer at quarterback for a team that often is joked about being a "QB graveyard" for the past 25 years.

For his career with the Texans, Fuller recorded 213 receptions for 3,136 and 24 touchdowns. It is expected that the two sides will work quickly to come to terms on a deal, making Fuller the No. 2 opposite former Dallas Cowboys receiver Amari Cooper.

The Browns have also offered a two-year contract extension to former Texans defensive end Jadeveon Clowney, according to multiple reports. Clowney, the No. 1 pick in 2014, played for Cleveland last season, where he recorded 37 total tackles and nine sacks in 14 games.