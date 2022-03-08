Deshaun Watson Grand Jury Case Set For Friday

HOUSTON -- The Harris County district attorney presents the case against Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson to a grand jury on Friday. Watson is facing 22 civil counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault after multiple complaints were filed against him last year.

According to Watson's attorney Rusty Hardin, Watson will use his Fifth Amendment right when he is scheduled to give his first deposition in civil litigation. Hardin also hoped to delay the deposition until Monday, but the claim was denied.

According to the New York Times, Hardin is “delighted” that the grand jury will be addressing the matter before the start of free agency and hopes to have a decision made before March 16.

“The free agency time is around the corner and we’ve wanted this decision to be made by then and it looks like they’re going to and I’m welcoming it,” Hardin told the Times. “There’s never been any crime here, no matter if you call it indecent assault or anything else. These are civil matters that belong in the civil courts.”

Watson has continued to deny any wrongdoing, and it is possible the grand jury will decide not to indict him for any crime. Of the 10 criminal complaints filed with Houston police against Watson, one has already passed the statute of limitations.

Multiple teams have reportedly remained interested in acquiring Watson and have been monitoring the situation closely. With the decision by Aaron Rodgers to remain with the Green Bay Packers, plus the trade of Seattle Seahawks' Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos, Watson has become the top available veteran quarterback for teams looking to upgrade.

When asked last week in Indianapolis of Watson's status, new Texans coach Lovie Smith was noncommittal, but added that both parties would "benefit from the situation" in the long run.

"I just know Deshaun is an excellent football player," Smith said. "Excellent football players need to be playing somewhere in the NFL. Hopefully that will happen and if it's not with us it's somewhere else.

"I just can't wait for that to speed up a little bit."

Watson last played in 2020, with Houston going 4-12. He requested a trade following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and then-coach David Culley.

Prior the end of the 2020 season, Watson agreed to a four-year $156 million extension, keeping him under contract through 2025. Watson led the league with 4,823 yards and tossed 33 touchdowns against seven interceptions that season.