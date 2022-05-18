Skip to main content

Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Admits Apology to Crying Massage Therapist

Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson admitted in a  pre-trial deposition that he apologized to a massage therapist after she cried following a session.

Details from within the courtrooms regarding allegations of sexual assault and misconduct lodged against former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson have been sparse until now.

But USA Today has publicized a portion of the transcript from Watson's pre-trial deposition in Houston last week - and it corroborates at least some of what one of the plaintiffs claim.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

According the documents, Watson admitted to having sent an apologetic text to massage therapist Ashley Solis after she cried following their session.

"Sorry about you feeling uncomfortable," Watson wrote, as seen in a screenshot provided by her lawyers. "Never were the intentions. Lmk if you want to work in the future. My apologies."

When asked by attorney Tony Buzbee why he sent the message to Solis, Watson responded: "Yes, because she was teary-eyed.”

“I was trying to figure out what was going on," Watson said. "So, I assumed that she was uncomfortable in whatever reason. And we talked about working in the future. And so, I said, 'We can work in the future. Just let me know.' And then I sent my apologies as whatever reason she was teary-eyed for."

Solis was the first of 22 women to file civil lawsuits against Watson. In her suit, she alleges that Watson "purposely touched her with his penis during the massage, causing her to feel scared and cry," per USA Today.

Watson will face further pre-trial depositions in June, with trials reportedly not set until after February. 

In March, two grand juries decided that Watson would not face criminal charges relating to the nine accusations against him.

The now-Cleveland Brown has vehemently denied all the allegations against him.

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

This will likely not be the only Watson-related headline this week. The NFL is set to meet with him in Texas to discuss its own investigation, which has the potential to lead to suspension.

Depending on the NFL's decision, Watson could face the Texans in Week 13 this year when his Browns visit NRG Stadium.

