According to reports, former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson could learn of his punishment soon.

It's been almost a month since NFL commissioner Roger Goodell stated that the league was "nearing the end of the investigation" into former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson and, finally, this might be the case.



Whether the timeline was extended after two more civil cases alleging sexual misconduct and/or sexual assault by massage therapists were filed (with a further two expected soon) against the Cleveland Browns quarterback, taking the current total to 24 lawsuits, is unknown.

Regardless, according to Mark Maske of The Washington Post: "The NFL will argue that Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson should receive a 'significant' suspension for violating the league’s personal conduct policy."

Maske reported that, per a source close to Watson, it is likely to be a proposed one-year suspension.

However, a source in the know regarding the NFL's stance "cautioned to be 'careful' about specifying a precise length at this point for the suspension."

Maske went on to say that the league is aiming to have this whole matter finalized by the start of the Browns' training camp on July 27. This time frame includes any potential appeals.

The NFLPA is already preparing to launch "an aggressive defense on Watson’s behalf" should the NFL attempt to hit Watson with an unpaid suspension, per Pro Football Talk. The player's union reportedly plans to use how the NFL dealt with cases surrounding Washington Commanders owner Dan Snyder, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, and New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft as comparisons.

The argument reportedly is that the punishment of an unpaid suspension would not be proportional when comparing the three owners to the quarterback. As written in the policy: “Ownership and club or league management have traditionally been held to a higher standard and will be subject to more significant discipline when violations of the Personal Conduct Policy occur.” - Madeline Coleman, SI.

Watson recently spoke publicly for the first time since his introductory press conference for the Browns back in March this week, and maintained his innocence.

"I’ve never forced anyone," Watson said after the first day of mandatory mini-camp. "I never harassed anyone or I never disrespected anyone. I’ve never assaulted anyone. I’ve been saying it from the beginning and I’m going to continue to say it until the facts come out."