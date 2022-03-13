What does a fresh trade market for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson look like?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges due to a grand jury decision presented Friday afternoon in downtown Houston.

With Watson clear of criminal charges, the Texans could trade their disgruntled quarterback before the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Watson requested a trade from the Texans in January of 2021.

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/deshaun-watson-jersey-swap-nfl/1w5ulmmikk3mv189jrlu9abjyg Deshaun Watson Carmen Mandato / Stringer Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

With criminal charges no longer a possibility, is there a new market for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback?

Indeed, as per PFN, there is now a list of six teams that have made recent inquiries about Watson: the Carolina Panthers, Seattle Seahawks, Minnesota Vikings, Cleveland Browns, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and the New Orleans Saints.

Watson holds a no-trade clause in his contract and must waive it before the Texans can make a deal. He will obviously have a huge voice in his new landing spot.

"I'm going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," Watson said. "We're going to continue on the legal side to handle what we need to handle. But I am also ready to get back on the field. Been prepping for that and I am ready to go for that."

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

Due to Watson's off-the-field troubles, trade suitors have come and gone.

The New York Giants co-owner John Mara reassured that the franchise is committed to current starting quarterback Daniel Jones. After making the postseason in 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman remained adamant about keeping Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. And the Miami Dolphins general manager Chris Grier recently shut the door on their year pursuit for Watson.

But where one door has shut ... six have just opened. And a trade that can bring a bonanza of picks and players to Houston is likely coming soon.