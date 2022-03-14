Texans Trade: In Position To Raise Asking Price For Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson meeting with several teams allows Houston to leverage offers for best possible deal

HOUSTON -- The trigger could be pulled on one of the most anticipated trades in NFL history by the end of the week.

According to ESPN, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with teams over the next 48 hours to decide on a trade destination. Watson must waive his no-trade clause before the Texans can agree to a deal.

Among teams expected to meet with the three-time Pro Bowler are the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. According to Pro Football Network, the Panthers and Saints are serious contenders to acquire Watson.

https://www.sportingnews.com/us/nfl/news/deshaun-watson-jersey-swap-nfl/1w5ulmmikk3mv189jrlu9abjyg Deshaun Watson © Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

Watson originally requested a trade from the Texans in January of 2021, but off-field issues hampered the process. On Friday, a grand jury voted that Watson will not face criminal charges.

The Texans' price tag for Watson starts with a package of three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital and players. With several teams talking to Watson, the Texans are in position to potentially receive a more lucrative offer.

Don't be surprised if a bidding war ensues.

"We're day-to-day in terms of handling that," general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Combine earlier this month. "Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Deshaun Watson Carmen Mandato / Staff Deshaun Watson Troy Taormina-USA Today Deshaun Watson

The Seattle Seahawks are another team who could meet with Watson. The Seahawks recently traded Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and could flip assets acquired to the Texans.

Watson, 26, missed the entire 2021 campaign. During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.