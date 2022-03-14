Skip to main content

Texans Trade: In Position To Raise Asking Price For Deshaun Watson?

Deshaun Watson meeting with several teams allows Houston to leverage offers for best possible deal

HOUSTON -- The trigger could be pulled on one of the most anticipated trades in NFL history by the end of the week. 

According to ESPN, Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson will meet with teams over the next 48 hours to decide on a trade destination. Watson must waive his no-trade clause before the Texans can agree to a deal. 

Among teams expected to meet with the three-time Pro Bowler are the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. According to Pro Football Network, the Panthers and Saints are serious contenders to acquire Watson.

watson insert

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson, AJ McCarron, Alex McGough

Deshaun Watson

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win

Deshaun Watson

Watson originally requested a trade from the Texans in January of 2021, but off-field issues hampered the process. On Friday, a grand jury voted that Watson will not face criminal charges.

The Texans' price tag for Watson starts with a package of three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital and players. With several teams talking to Watson, the Texans are in position to potentially receive a more lucrative offer.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

deshaun watson saints
Play

Two Trade Landing Spots for Deshaun Watson; Texans Start Bidding War?

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are mostly behind him, though he can still face punishment from the NFL

By Timm Hamm34 minutes ago
34 minutes ago
chris moore
Play

Texans Re-Sign WR Moore, Restructure Pierre-Louis: NFL Tracker

Follow along with TexansDaily as we keep you up to date with all firings and hiring in the NFL

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
1 hour ago
nick watson
Play

NFL Free Agency Blueprint: 8 Moves to Texans Roster Upgrade

The Houston Texans should be looking at these moves to address these moves once free agency begins on March 16

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
17 hours ago

Don't be surprised if a bidding war ensues.

"We're day-to-day in terms of handling that," general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Combine earlier this month. "Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

russell-wilson-deshaun-watson-620

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson disappointed

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

The Seattle Seahawks are another team who could meet with Watson. The Seahawks recently traded Pro-Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos and could flip assets acquired to the Texans.

Watson, 26, missed the entire 2021 campaign. During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts. 

  

deshaun watson saints
News

Two Trade Landing Spots for Deshaun Watson; Texans Start Bidding War?

By Timm Hamm34 minutes ago
chris moore
News

Texans Re-Sign WR Moore, Restructure Pierre-Louis: NFL Tracker

By Texans Daily Staff1 hour ago
nick watson
News

NFL Free Agency Blueprint: 8 Moves to Texans Roster Upgrade

By Cole Thompson17 hours ago
Texans-Deshaun-Watson-Panthers
News

Deshaun Watson Sweepstakes: Top 5 Deals Texans Can Get in Trade

By Cole Thompson21 hours ago
watson saints panthers
News

Deshaun Watson Trade: Panthers, Saints Make Offers, Plan To Meet with Texans QB

By Cole Thompson23 hours ago
watson insert
News

QB Deshaun Watson Trade: The List of 6 Teams Calling Texans

By Coty M. DavisMar 13, 2022
USATSI_17346486
News

Conley Comes Back: Texans Re-Sign Veteran WR

By Cole ThompsonMar 12, 2022
Deshaun Watson
News

'A Big Day': Texans' Deshaun Watson Releases Statement On Verdict

By Cole ThompsonMar 11, 2022