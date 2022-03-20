'We've Done Our Homework': Browns Release Statement On Deshaun Watson Trade

HOUSTON -- The Cleveland Browns made the trade of Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson official Sunday morning. Now, the franchise must be willing to answer questions surrounding Watson's off-the-field concerns.

The Texans traded Watson Friday exchange for five draft picks, including three first-round selections. Watson remains in the AFC and will have a shot to finally be the answer at quarterback for a team that often is joked about its "QB graveyard" for the past 25 years.

Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam released a statement, citing how Cleveland did extensive research into Watson's lawsuits before pursuing him last week.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," Haslam's statement read. "We are acutely aware and empathetic to the highly personal sentiments expressed about this decision. Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved. We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing and we will respect due process.

"We are confident in Deshaun and excited about moving forward with him as our quarterback and supporting his genuine and determined efforts."

Haslam was the driving force behind the trade. After being told no by Watson's camp, he worked with coach Kevin Stefanski and general manager Andrew Berry to come up with a deal that would put them back in the running.

Once the Carolina Panthers were informed that Watson would not be joining them due to negotiations in his contract, Haslam saw this as an opportunity to strike. He had Berry reach out to Watson's agent, David Mulugheta and negotiated a new contract.

Five years, $230 million all guaranteed money to come to Cleveland. Watson waived his no-trade clause and Texans general manager Nick Caserio fired up the paperwork.

"We look forward to having Deshaun as our starting quarterback," Berry's statement read. "We have done extensive investigative, legal and reference work over the past several months to provide us with the appropriate information needed to make an informed decision about pursuing him and moving forward with him as our quarterback."

Watson, 26, did not play in 2021 due to various legal entaglements but still remains one of the top QB talents in the NFL. In 2020, he led the NFL with 4,823 passing yards and an average of 8.9 yards per pass while tossing a franchise-record 33 touchdowns.

Caserio was asked Saturday if he thought the offer of five draft picks was too small of an asking price to move a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback. Multiple outlets believed that Watson would go for three first-round picks, several other picks and a proven player or two.

Caserio said that the asking price was always three first-round picks minimum. After that, everything else was "a little bit of speculation."

"The market is whatever the market is," Caserio said. "You have to take that information and (say), ‘Whatever the market says it is, that’s what the market says it is.’ You can’t make up a market."

The attention turns back to the Browns as they now must find a trade partner for quarterback Baker Mayfield. The Texans weren't interested in swapping quarterbacks. They're intent on seeing what second-year option Davis Mills can do with a full season under his belt.

A source tells TexansDaily.com that Mayfield would prefer to go to the Indianapolis Colts, but the Seattle Seahawks are also in the mix.