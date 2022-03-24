Second Grand Jury Considering Charge Against Former Texans QB Deshaun Watson

A new grand jury in Texas will deliberate whether or not to indict former Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson.

HOUSTON — Cleveland Browns' quarterback Deshaun Watson passed his physical Thursday morning, which completed the blockbuster trade with the Houston Texans. But Watson's off-field troubles continue to overshadow his arrival in Cleveland.

According to the New York Times, another grand jury in Texas will consider bringing criminal charges against Watson for the second time.

March 11 marked the first time a grand jury deliberated whether or not to indict Watson. The Harris County district attorney presented nine cases of sexual assault to a jury, and the outcome ended in a no bill. The three-time Pro-Bowl quarterback avoided criminal charges.

According to Pro Football Network, attorney Rusty Hardin said the criminal complaint in Brazoria County is one of 22 active civil lawsuits against Watson.

"We spent a tremendous amount of time exploring and investigating the opportunity to trade for Deshaun Watson," Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam said. "Our team's comprehensive evaluation process was of utmost importance due to the sensitive nature of his situation and the complex factors involved.

"We also understand there are still some legal proceedings that are ongoing, and we will respect due process."

Watson played four seasons for the Texans before missing the entire 2021 campaign. After the Texans drafted him with the No. 12 pick in 2017, Watson ended his career in Houston, throwing for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

After waiving his no-trade clause in favor of the Browns, Watson received a new contract worth $230 million fully guaranteed.