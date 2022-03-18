Skip to main content

Texans to Host Deshaun Watson's Browns In 2022

The most anticipated game in franchise history will be when the Houston Texans welcome Deshaun Watson and the Cleveland Browns to NRG Stadium in 2022.

HOUSTON -- The most anticipated trade in franchise history is finally over. The Houston Texans traded star quarterback Deshaun Watson to the Cleveland Browns on Friday. 

In exchange, the Texans received three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fifth-round pick — per ESPN. The Texans will take the Browns' No. 12 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. 

Watson left Houston on a sour note. And fans of the Texans will not have to wait long before expressing their disappointment to their former star quarterback. During the 2022 season, Watson and the Browns will face-off against the Texans inside NRG Stadium.

Due to Watson's off-field legal troubles, the only thing that can prevent the three-time quarterback from playing against his former team will be a suspension for sexual misconduct. 

On March 11, the Harris County district attorney presented 22 cases of sexual assault against the former Texans quarterback to a grand jury. The result ended in a no bill, as Watson avoided criminal charges. 

By joining the Browns, Watson will receive a new contract in the deal. Cleveland will give Watson a five-year deal worth $230 million — fully guaranteed. Watson will also get a $45 million signing bonus, per Pro Football Network

Watson last played in 2020, where he led the Texans to a 4-12 record. He requested a trade in January of 2021 following the hiring of general manager Nick Caserio and then-coach David Culley. 

During his first four seasons in the league, Watson has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts.

