Game Changer: Did Texans-Ex Deshaun Watson Skew NFL QB Market?

Deshaun Watson's mega extension with the Cleveland Browns has now hampered conversations with Lamar Jackson and Baltimore

HOUSTON -- Former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson's latest deal with the Cleveland Browns has changed the free-agent market this offseason. It's not only affected the way teams are inquiring of quarterbacks, but also has stalled talks on extensions with several prominent players. 

Baltimore Ravens' owner Steve Bisciotti told reporters at the NFL league meetings that Watson's new $230 million, fully guaranteed contract has altered his team's approach to extending quarterback Lamar Jackson. The 2019 league MVP is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and seems to be in no rush of coming to terms on a new deal. 

"It's like, 'Damn, I wish they hadn't guaranteed the whole contract,'" Bisciotti said Tuesday. "I don't know that he should've been the first guy to get a fully guaranteed contract. To me, that's something that is groundbreaking, and it'll make negotiations harder with others." 

USATSI_17965081

Deshaun Watson

Watson elected to waive his no-trade clause once Browns' owner Jimmy Haslam approved the new extension. Initially, the 26-year-old was expected to choose between the New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons after turning down both Cleveland and the Carolina Panthers. 

Jackson isn't the only quarterback Watson's new deal is negatively affecting. The Saints elected to re-sign Jameis Winston on a two-year deal after the trade was finalized, but the former No. 1 pick said the team's pursuit of Watson led to "tough conversations" between the two sides. 

“I know if their pursuit of Deshaun didn’t happen, I would not have been able to have that growth and those conversations with people in important roles,” Winston told reporters Monday. “It was great to get an understanding of where I stood in this organization, and how the business side and the coaching side view me as a player."

The Texans traded Watson earlier this month in exchange for six picks, including three future first-round selections. When asked how the league will handle Watson's current legal issues moving forward, NFL commissioner Roger Goodell said it was still looking into further details. 

"These are serious charges so we’re looking at this seriously," Goodell said Tuesday. "We now have at least resolution from the criminal side of it. There’s still civil charges that are going on. Our investigation will hopefully have access to more information and that will be helpful to getting to the conclusion of the facts."

Goodell said it's unlikely that Watson would placed on the commissioner's exempt list now that the cases are civil and not criminal. Watson intends to not settle in court and plans continues to deny any wrongdoing, stating during his Browns introductory press conference last week that he "never assaulted, or harassed or disrespected any woman." 

Browns general manager Andrew Berry told reporters last week that his franchise did extensive research before reaching out to Houston about Watson. 

“If we didn’t get comfortable with Deshaun the person, it wouldn’t have mattered how talented he was,” Berry said. “We wouldn’t have pursued the trade.” 

