Texans Deshaun Watson Trade: Which Team Makes The Better Offer?

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons could make these type of offers to land Pro Bowl quarterback Deshaun Watson

HOUSTON -- Deshaun Watson has yet to be traded from the Houston Texans.

The New Orleans Saints and Atlanta Falcons have presented their case to Watson and Texans general manager Nick Caserio. The price has been set and the offer has been sent. Now, it's up to Watson to decide where he wants to go.

No matter where he lands, the Watson trade will be a blockbuster. Caserio has yet to change his "three first-round picks" asking price, meaning that selections through 2024 will be headed to Houston. The Texans would like a proven player or two to go along with the deal. They also prefer a player with roster control.

What's the best offer the Texans could get from the Saints or the Falcons?

Last offseason, the Detroit Lions hauled in two first-round picks, a third-round pick and Jared Goff for quarterback Matthew Stafford.

Earlier this offseason, the Seattle Seahawks shipped nine-time Pro Bowl quarterback Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players.

The timeline on when Watson will decide remains a mystery. For now, here's a look at what Atlanta and New Orleans have to offer:

Atlanta Falcons

Currently holding the No. 8 pick, Atlanta automatically comes out the gate with a better offer than New Orleans. The selection would surely be included in any deal, meaning Houston would end up with two top 10 picks to help continue its rebuild.

Caserio has been open about listening to offers to trade down from the third overall selection. If Houston were interested in players like Cincinnati's Ahmad Gardner, Purdue's George Karlaftis or Notre Dame's Kyle Hamilton, all could be better selections and likely still on the board at No. 8. With a trade back from No. 3, the Texans also gain more future picks.

It's hard to imagine Atlanta giving up any of its offensive personnel knowing that Watson would be arriving. The Falcons also have little to offer.

The franchise just saw leading receiver Russell Gage sign with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and former first-round pick Calvin Ridley was suspended for the 2022 season for gambling on football.

One player Houston could target would be cornerback A.J. Terrell, a 2020 first-round pick with three years of roster control. In 2021, he took strides in becoming one of the league's best defensive backs, grading out with a coverage grade of 82.7, according to Pro Football Focus.

Cornerback has been a need for Houston since 2019. The Texans finished 23rd in pass defense and currently only have Desmond King, Lonnie Johnson and Tavierre Thomas with starting reps.

Houston also could receive picks from a Matt Ryan trade. Ryan, who will turn 37 this offseason, recently restructured his contract to lower his cap figure from $48.7 million to $36.5. A source tells TexansDaily.com that if he were to be moved, the Indianapolis Colts would be a preferred option.

Falcons offer: 2022 first-round pick (No. 8), 2022 second-round pick (No. 58), 2022 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, CB A.J. Terrell.

New Orleans Saints

While the Saints are selecting in the middle of the first round, Caserio and New Orleans GM Mickey Loomis have history of making deals. The Saints trade a third-round pick for cornerback Bradley Roby before the start of the season. At the deadline, New Orleans brought back running back Mark Ingram II for a future pick.

The offer will still stand at three first-round selections, but New Orleans has more on the player side than most. Unlike Atlanta, Loomis is willing to part ways with several different players if it means landing a franchise quarterback for the next decade.

If Houston is looking to upgrade at offensive tackle, Ryan Ramczyk is likely the best option. He's a former first-round pick and remains one of the top right tackles in the sport today. Ramczyk, 27, also is signed through 2026 and would stabilizes Houston trenches.

If Ramczyk were the player, Houston could focus on other needs in the draft. Left tackle Laremy Tunsil restructured his contract to remain on the roster in 2022, plus Caserio re-signed center Justin Britt and add offensive guard A.J. Cann. Former first-rounder Tytus Howard would remain at offensive guard.

According to Pro Football Network, the Texans are more interested in acquiring offensive guard Cesar Ruiz due to his roster control. A former first-round pick and All-Big Ten center, Ruiz, 22, has primarily played out of position at guard. He likely would battle for reps with Britt for center while also working reps at left guard, allowing Howard to move back to right tackle.

Saints offer: 2022 first-round pick (No. 18), 2022 second-round pick (No. 49), 2022 2023 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, OL Cesar Ruiz