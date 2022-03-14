Two Trade Landing Spots for Deshaun Watson; Texans Start Bidding War?

Deshaun Watson's legal issues are mostly behind him, though he can still face punishment from the NFL

Tom Brady is back. Back in the NFL and back in the NFC South with Tampa Bay.

That means the Buccaneers are no longer in need of Deshaun Watson's services. And since Watson can dictate where he eventually ends up thanks to a no-trade clause in his contract, Tampa Bay would've been one of the more likely destinations due to the existing talent on the roster.

Now that we know Watson won't face legal charges following the sexual misconduct accusations by more than 20 women, teams are free to begin the bidding process. Although he can still face punishment from the NFL, it seems the worst is behind him.

Many teams have been linked to Watson since his January 2021 request for a trade, but few were ready to deal with the pending legal issues. Now that those are no longer an issue, some of the same teams are ramping up their interest.

On Sunday, in the wake of Brady's un-retirement announcement, an NFL insider gave his thoughts on the most likely destination for Watson.

That mirrors our reporting as well ... with a twist: How hard do the Panthers want to come at this? How hard do the Saints want Watson?

If a bidding war can be triggered, can Houston get even more than its oft-stated asking price of three first-rounders and more?

The Panthers invested in former Jets No. 1 pick Sam Darnold in a trade last season, paying him $4.7 million in the last year on his rookie deal. They also exercised his fifth-year option which will pay him $18.9 million, fully guaranteed.

But when Darnold faltered, they signed their former star, Cam Newton, to a one-year deal that paid him about $2.5 million. Newton is not under contract for 2022.

But with veto power, Watson might be more interested in New Orleans with its existing talent. Keep in mind, the Texans also have to agree, assuming any team can meet their demands.

For New Orleans, that might look something like this, per our Cole Thompson ...

Houston receives: 2022 first-round pick, 2022 second-round pick, 2023 first-round pick, 2023 third-round pick, 2024 first-round pick, OL Erik McCoy, CB Paulson Abedo, DE Payton Turner

New Orleans receives: QB Deshaun Watson, 2022 sixth-round pick

That sounds like a lot, and it is. But it also gives the Saints their best quarterback since Drew Brees. And it would give Houston the tools to continue its rebuilding.