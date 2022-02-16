Will The Texans Resolve The Deshaun Watson Saga This Offseason?

After 13 months since requesting a trade, the Houston Texans are hoping to put an end to the Deshaun Watson saga this offseason.

HOUSTON — General Manager Nick Caserio has done a substantial job guiding the Houston Texans through the premature stages of their rebuild since taking the job in January of 2021.

Despite entering the 2021 NFL Draft with the league's worst capital, Caserio came away with five promising young prospects who can lay the foundation to a successful Texans rebuild. And there is a slim chance Caserio could have made the most propitious coaching hire of the offseason with Lovie Smith taking the helm in Houston.

Despite the minor success through Caserio's first 13 months on the job, the one objective the second-year general manager has yet to execute is moving on from displeased quarterback Deshaun Watson. The inevitable departure of Watson has cast a dull shadow over the franchise, and his off-field legal troubles have made it difficult for Caserio to find a trade partner.

As the Texans began outlining a plan to revamp their roster ahead of the 2022 campaign, the top priority for Caserio entering the offseason is to find a resolution to the never-ending Watson saga.

"I think at some point the team and all parties involved are hopeful for a resolution," Caserio said during his guest appearance on The Jim Rome show on Tuesday. "Ultimately my responsibility is to do what is best for the football team by ownership, by our coaching and by our players. We’ll work through it. We’ll kind of take it day-to-day. At some point, a resolution to the process will be best for everybody involved — whatever that entails."

Although the Texans and Watson are ready to move on, Caserio understands the process of trading the three-time Pro-Bowler could take a little longer than what both parties prefer. It's a process that could accelerate following Watson's deposition — which is scheduled for Feb. 22.

According to an ESPN report, the Texans had trade talks with the Miami Dolphins in November, but Watson’s legal issues were a significant hurdle in acquiring the star quarterback.

"I wouldn’t say necessarily, particularly that a deal was close or imminent," Caserio said. "As you work in-season until whatever the trade deadline is, there’s players that may or may not be available, or teams may call and ask about, would you consider moving him.

"I think we’ll have discussions with different teams at different points about a lot of different things — especially as we get a little closer to the combine. Obviously, once we start a new league year with a new free agency. I think the conversations will be ongoing and I wouldn’t put a particular, finite timetable on it in the end.”

Watson remains a hot commodity amid the quarterback carousel despite sitting out the entire 2021 campaign. Before last season, Watson had established himself as one of the league's most premiere quarterbacks by completing 67.8 percent of his career passes for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns through 54 games played in Houston.