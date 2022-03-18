Addition by Subtraction: With Deshaun Departed, Texans Now Belong to Nick Caserio

With Deshaun Watson off to the Cleveland Browns, Nick Caserio can finally get to work on building the Houston Texans

HOUSTON -- Alright, Nick Caserio. It's time to get to work.

The Houston Texans general manager has been busy as of late. He's fielded calls, listened to offers and waited for a player to make up his mind. Everything was about moving quarterback Deshaun Watson before free agency became hectic.

The job is complete. It's time to turn the attention to the season ahead.

Watson is headed to the Cleveland Browns. In return, Houston grabs three first-round picks, a third-round pick and a fourth-round selection.

Is it what fans were expecting? No. Maybe Caserio wanted more and no one would offer.

It doesn't matter now. It's about building for the future.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

Enough on Watson. Leave it in the past and let look toward the present. Sure, the three-time Pro Bowler departs Houston with his legacy soured, but there are more pressing needs for the Texans than a trip down memory lane.

This is the offseason where Caserio needs to show growth. He just traded away the team's only franchise quarterback. The return is promising, but it's all about building around second-year quarterback Davis Mills.

Adding a first-round pick helps. The Texans are barren at multiple positions and shouldn't be afraid to upgrade with the best player available.

If it's safety, take it. If it's pass rush, swing for the fences and take "your" guy. And if a team calls willing to break the bank to trade up? Go for it.

Building around Mills is priority No. 1 in Houston. It can also start in free agency.

The Texans will free up $24 million in cap space by trading Watson. That can go to adding more players and securing up positions of need before the draft.

And no, the money shouldn't be in just small signings. Caserio can finally add a lucrative player or that will put fans back in the stands for good. Whichever free agent is looking for a home, the Texans should be on the phone with an agent.

Bringing back players from a 4-13 roster is fine. It doesn't make the Texans a better team. A deal like this at least gives Houston a fighting chance to make a play for someone who just days ago felt like a dream of acquiring.

Caserio can build the Texans in his image. Hopefully that's a positive and something that emulates the success in New England. A 20-year veteran working for Bill Belichick, hopefully he learned a thing a two that will stabilize the franchise.

Others have tried. Most have failed.

Bob Quinn was the latest to bring "The Patriot Way" to Detroit by adding coaches and former players that fit the system. He no longer serving as the Lions' general manager because of the carbon copy footprint he tried to leave with the franchise.

It instead became a crater of mediocrity.

Caserio must be different than Belichick. Following the copy-paste formula of being Patriot 2.0 doesn't work. If he wants to stick around for the long-term, he best have a different plan.

So far, things are off on the right foot. Most of the contracts signed are cost-affordable deals. The Texans won't hit much of dead cap should players be released after one season, unlike under the direction of Brian Gaine and later Bill O'Brien.

Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson Deshaun Watson

As for drafting, Caserio is in good graces for now. He went five-of-five in his first offseason, landing four starters and a quality backup without a first- or second-round pick.

He'll have five picks in the top 100 selections. The Texans have 11 total and could grab more via trades.

It's a new era in Houston. A new quarterback will get the shot to become the future of the franchise. A front office will be able to start a new, wash their hands of any negative spotlight surrounding the organization's name.

For the first time since walking into NRG Stadium, this is Caserio's team. Everything that comes next is all on his shoulders.

Alright Nick, time to get to get to work.