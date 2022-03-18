Skip to main content

With Panthers Out, Did The Texans Miss The Best Trade Package For Watson?

The Panthers are no longer in consideration to land quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the ramifications for the Houston Texans could be bigger.

HOUSTON — And then there were two. 

After a year of pursuing Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson since he requested a trade in January of 2021, the Carolina Panthers had to call it quits Thursday evening.

Unfortunately for the Panthers, their persistence did not result in Carolina winning the Watson sweepstakes. 

The Panthers were notified that they are no longer in consideration to land Watson, per Pro Football Network. With the Cleveland Browns also out of the running, only the Atlanta Falcons and New Orleans Saints remain a destination for the three-time pro-bowl quarterback.

The news that the Panthers finished third in the four-team race for Watson had to be a massive disappointment. But the Texans might be the most prominent loser in Carolina dropping out of the race.   

Houston's general manager Nick Caserio placed a massive price tag on Watson's services. And a source told TexansDaily.com that the Panthers had presented the Texans with one of the most enticing trade packages.

One player the Texans were fond of was defensive end, Brian Burns, according to reports.

deshaun watson panthers
Burns is not a generational talent at his position like Watson. But his ability to get after the quarterback made Burns a must-have for the Texans after coach Lovie Smith considered the defensive line the engine of the defense.

The Panthers also could have provided Houston with the most profitable draft capital. Carolina currently holds the No. 6 pick of the 2022 NFL Draft. Had Watson waived his no-trade clause for the Panthers, the Texans would have had two top-six selections entering the draft alongside the No. 3 overall pick.

It's still possible for the Texans to have a pair of top-10 picks in this year's draft. If Watson chooses the Falcons, the Texans will receive Atlanta's No. 8 selection in the exchange. And with two second-round picks, the Falcons can offer (No. 43 and No. 58), the Texans could have a more pleasing draft capital by trading Watson to Atlanta.

If Watson chooses the Saints, receiving the No. 18 pick back in return will be a little disheartening for Houston.  

But outside of draft capital, the chance to acquire one of the league's best defensive linemen at 23-years-old is the most significant loss for Houston. 

Unless the Falcons include second-year tight end Kyle Pitts in a deal, there are no players Atlanta and New Orleans can package to Houston who have more prominent potential than Burns.

Watson will take the next few days to contemplate his decision between the Falcons and Saints. And Watson's deliberation could last throughout the weekend.

