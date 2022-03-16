Skip to main content

Recruiting Season: Saints Players Pushing Hard For Texans' QB Deshaun Watson

It's recruiting season for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson, and the New Orleans Saints are pushing hard to get the three-time Pro Bowler to the Crescent City.

HOUSTON — It's recruiting season for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson. Over the previous 48 hours, several teams have held meetings with Watson in hopes of convincing the three-time Pro-Bowler to waive his no-trade clause.

Monday evening, Watson met with the Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints. Tuesday afternoon, Watson welcomed the Cleveland Browns to Houston for a meeting. And on Wednesday, Watson will meet with the Atlanta Falcons.

The four teams in the running for Watson are using unique strategies for recruitment. But the Saints are leaning on current players in hopes of bringing Watson to the Big Easy.

According to Pro Football Network, players from the Saints have actively recruited Watson expressing their desires to play alongside him.

deshaun-watson-stuns-in-texans-ot-win

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson disappointed

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

The Saints posted a 9-8 record in their first season without Hall-of-Fame quarterback Drew Brees. They missed the postseason by a game, but most of the Saints' mishaps were the result of not having any consistency under center. 

New Orleans started the season 5-2 with Jameis Winston at quarterback before an ACL injury derailed a promising campaign for the former No. 1 overall pick. The trio of Ian Book, Taysom Hill and Trevor Siemian did just enough to keep the Saints above football purgatory in Winston's absence.

16565530

Jameis Winston and Trevor Siemian

TaysomHill

Taysom Hill

https___whodatdish.com_wp-content_uploads_getty-images_2021_12_1357540958

Ian Book

The Texans' general manager Nick Caserio has placed a hefty asking price of three first-round draft picks, additional draft capital and players for Watson.

Watson, 26, missed the entire 2021 campaign due to off-field legal troubles and an unfulfilled trade request. He has thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns while completing 67.8 percent of his pass attempts after the Texans made Watson their top overall selection (No. 12 pick) during the 2017 NFL Draft.   

