Texans QB Deshaun Watson Is Top Trade Target But ...

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson has become desirable again, but major stipulations remain for teams in need of a new passer.

Russell Wilson is now with the Denver Broncos. Carson Wentz will take over the Washington Commanders. The Green Bay Packers wasn't letting Aaron Rodgers leave without making him an offer.

Yes, Jimmy Garoppolo and Mitchell Trubisky are options for quarterback-needy franchises, but they aren't in the same stratosphere as Watson. Ask any general manager — or coach — who is the best option based on talent.

The issues aren't with his on-field play. It's all off-the-field concerns. Much could clear up following Friday's hearing in Houston.

Sources told TexansDaily.com that at least two teams are closely following the Watson court case. The Carolina Panthers remain the front-runner, with owner David Tepper wants to be aggressive in adding a franchise quarterback.

Carolina owns the No. 6 pick in April's draft, and would certainly include that and future selections in any deal. The team also could part ways with a defensive player such as safety Jeremy Chinn or defensive end Brian Burns, both of whom have two years remaining on their rookie deal.

Before anything, Watson must clear his name of criminal charges. Washington wasn't willing to wait. Neither was Denver, which shipped multiple picks and three proven players to Seattle to acquire Wilson.

If Watson is cleared by the grand jury, teams could make offers without his settling all the civil suits. Currently, he is still facing 22 counts of sexual misconduct and sexual assault claims.

Texans general manager Nick Caserio wants to be active. Houston is hoping to move Watson before the start of the season. The team willing to make the best offer will land the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback.

Of course, Watson does have a say on destination with his no-trade clause. That makes moving him tricky regardless of the return from any team.

According to one source, Watson vetoed a trade last offseason to the Philadelphia Eagles. Initially, he made it clear he would only waive the no-trade clause to play for the Miami Dolphins.

Since then, Miami fired coach Brian Flores and hired San Francisco 49ers' offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel. When asked if interested in Watson this offseason, Dolphins' general manager Chris Grier said the door "was closed" on that front.

The New York Giants are expected to run it back another another season with Daniel Jones. Five franchises that could have traded for Watson last offseason drafted their hopeful franchise quarterbacks in the first round.

Watson must open his avenues past Miami. If truly wants to be play next season, he must be willing to meet Caserio and the front office somewhere in the middle.

Seattle is expected to be in play for Watson, though it's unknown if he's willing to go there. Not only do the Seahawks have the room to pay Watson's $35 million salary next season, they have weapons on offense.

Receivers Tyler Lockett and D.K. Metcalf are under contract at least through 2022. Seattle is expecting a healthy Chris Carson next year and is looking to re-sign Rashaad Penny. The Seahawks also added tight end Noah Fant in the Wilson deal.

The Buccaneers are looking to replace Tom Brady and have the receiver combination of Chris Godwin and Mike Evans. Tampa needs to address its running back situation and offensive line, but could part ways with multiple draft picks and players to grab Watson.

Carolina, Tampa Bay and Seattle all seem be in contention to add Watson. Caserio might only be willing to listen those teams are in NFC. Moving Watson out of the conference could be a preference for all parties.

If Watson is cleared, expect Caserio to act fast.