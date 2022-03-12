Skip to main content

Fresh Market: What Are The Trade Options for Texans' QB Deshaun Watson

After a grand jury decided no on nine bills, what does a fresh trade market for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson look like?

HOUSTON -- Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson will not face criminal charges. A grand jury returned nine no bills on criminal complaints presented Friday afternoon in downtown Houston. 

With Watson clear of criminal charges, the Texans could trade their disgruntled quarterback before the start of the new league year on Wednesday. Watson requested a trade from the Texans in January of 2021. 

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

Deshaun Watson

watson colts

Deshaun Watson

With criminal charges no longer a possibility, is there a new market for the three-time Pro Bowl quarterback?

"I'm going to keep fighting to rebuild my name and rebuild my appearance in the community," Watson said. "We're going to continue on the legal side to handle what we need to handle. But I am also ready to get back on the field. Been prepping for that and I am ready to go for that."

After trading away Russell Wilson on Tuesday, Pro Football Network reported that the Seahawks could trade for Watson with the assets obtained from the Denver Broncos.

Other teams that are expected to pursue Watson are the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Carolina Panthers, New Orleans Saints, and Pittsburgh Steelers. Watson holds a no-trade clause in his contract and must waive it before the Texans can make a deal. 

Due to Watson's off-the-field troubles, trade suitors have come and gone.

The New York Giants co-owner John Mara reassured that the franchise is committed to current starting quarterback Daniel Jones. After making the postseason in 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman remained adamant about keeping Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. And the Miami Dolphins' general manager Chris Grier recently shut the door on their year pursuit for Watson.

