Is The Trade Market For Houston Texans' Deshaun Watson Getting Smaller?

Another Suitor Out: Is The Market For Texans' Deshaun Watson Getting Smaller?

What's next for the Houston Texans and Deshaun Watson after the Washington Commanders acquired Carson Wentz on Wednesday?

HOUSTON — The trade market for Houston Texans' quarterback Deshaun Watson is quickly dwindling.

The Washington Commanders were one of several teams in pursuit of Watson since he demanded a trade in January of 2021. On Wednesday, the Commanders ended their quest for Watson by acquiring Carson Wentz from the Indianapolis Colts.

When the Commanders missed out on the chance to acquire Aaron Rodgers and Russell Wilson on Tuesday, it appeared that Washington had emerged as the top trade destination for Watson. Rodgers agreed to an extension with the Green Bay Packers, while Wilson was traded to the Denver Broncos.

With the Broncos and Commanders making moves within 24 hours of each other, what is the trade market for Watson and the Texans moving forward?

"We're day-to-day in terms of handling that," Texans' general manager Nick Caserio said at the NFL Combine on March 1. "Once the information becomes more relevant or prevalent, then we'll handle it accordingly. My philosophy from the beginning has always been to do the right thing by the Houston Texans organization, and we're going to continue to do that here moving forward."

Due to Watson's off-field legal troubles, trade suitors have come and gone in attempts to acquire the three-time Pro-Bowler. On Friday, Watson's trade market could receive a significant boost after the Harris County district attorney presents 22 cases of sexual assault against the Texans' quarterback to a grand jury.

In addition to Denver and Washington, other teams have taken their names out of the running for Watson.

New York Giants co-owner John Mara reassured that the franchise is committed to current starting quarterback Daniel Jones. After making the postseason in 2021, the Philadelphia Eagles' general manager Howie Roseman remained adamant about keeping Jalen Hurts as their starting quarterback. And the Miami Dolphins' GM Chris Grier recently shut the door on their year pursuit for Watson.

As of now, one team has their name in the sweepstakes for Watson. According to Aaron Wilson of Pro Football Network, the Seahawks could flip assets obtained by trading Wilson to Denver in exchange for Watson.

The Seahawks traded Wilson for two first-round picks, two second-round picks, a fifth-round pick and three players.

