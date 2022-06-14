Texans Ex Deshaun Watson Facing Two Further Lawsuits

Former Houston Texans and now-Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson looks set to face a further two civil lawsuits - taking the total up to 26.

Just when you thought things couldn't get any worse for former Houston Texans quarterback Deshaun Watson, they did exactly that.

After two other civil lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct and sexual assault were filed against the former Houston Texans Pro Bowler in recent weeks - taking the total up to 24 - it has now come out that two more alleged victims intend to formally file lawsuits "in due course," according to reports.

This news has since been confirmed by attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all the alleged victims, on WEWS Cleveland.

Buzbee also confirmed that one of the individuals was referred to him by an Atlanta-based attorney.

The second of the women planning to come forward is said to have watched the recent HBO's Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel exposé on Watson - after which she "was compelled to come forward."

This is similar to the case of the 23rd woman to come forward, Nina Smith, who also chose to file against Watson following the aforementioned episode.

All of this follows an article from The New York Times last week in which she states that Watson met with at least 66 massage therapists during the time of his allegations.

This article - which went into graphic detail regarding Watson's supposed behavior - also claimed that the Texans' director of security, Brent Naccara, had left non-disclosure agreements in Watson's locker after a woman posted Watson's phone number on Instagram.

The article also states that the Texans had provided Watson with a room at The Houstonian hotel - where some of Watson's massages took place.

Following that report, the Texans were set to be added as defendants in the ongoing litigation by Buzbee.

"What has become clear is that the Houston Texans organization and their contracting ‘massage therapy company’ facilitated Deshaun Watson’s conduct," Buzbee said last week. "In many of these cases, the Texans provided the opportunity for this conduct to occur. We believe the Texans organization was well aware of Watson’s issues but failed to act. They knew or certainly should have known."

The Texans have denied all knowledge of Watson's alleged behavior throughout the process.

Meanwhile, Watson's current team "are still all in on Deshaun Watson despite new civil suits and allegations, and aren’t looking to void his NFL-record, fully guaranteed $230 million contract or the trade with the Texans," per cleveland.com.