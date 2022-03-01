Texans Free Agency Profile: Is Desmond No. 1 Cornerback?

Will Desmond King's 2021 campaign result in the Houston Texans committing to the defensive back long term?

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans were a bad defensive team in 2021, surrendering 384 yards and 26 points per game. Their scoring defense was sixth-worst in the NFL and only the New York Jets allowed more yards.

For the second consecutive season they also struggled to stop the run, coughing up 142 yards each contest. That ranked 31st in the league, ahead of only the Pittsburgh Steelers.

But under the stewardship of defensive coordinator-turned-coach Lovie Smith, Houston's defense did make positive strides in creating takeaways. After forcing a league-low nine turnovers in 2020, the Texans created 25 takeaways (tied for 7th-most in the league).

One of the players who boosted Houston's improvement was newcomer cornerback Desmond King, who had a team-leading three interceptions. The 5-10 defensive back had a productive first year in Houston after being signed as a free agent from the Tennessee Titans, which could result in King receiving a new contract from general manager Nick Caserio this spring.

Desmond King © Dan Powers via Imagn Content Services, LLC Desmond King © George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK No. 1 CB?

2021 SEASON RECAP:

King was one of several players who experienced a position change after spending the first four years of his career as an inside corner. The Texans moved King outside midway through the season, as former coach David Culley cited injuries as the reason in Houston's Week 4 loss to the Buffalo Bills in October.

But eventually Culley moved King back outside, given his aggressive style. The change resulted in King having his best campaign since his All-Pro season in 2018 with a career-high 93 total tackles (68 solo) and three interceptions in 12 starts.

The lone knock King faced in 2021 came during the Texans' Week 8 loss to the Los Angeles Rams. He missed his only game of the year after serving a one-game suspension due to disciplinary reasons by Culley.

FREE AGENCY OUTLOOK:

According to Spotrac, the projected market value for King entering free agency is around $6.8 million. Houston may have to spend more money on King in hopes of keeping their top defensive back.