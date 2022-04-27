Texans HC Lovie Smith Expects Replicated Draft Success From 2021

With much-improved capital this year, Houston Texans coach Lovie Smith expects to replicate the same draft success as 2021.

HOUSTON — The Houston Texans had the league's worst draft capital last year. They entered the 2021 NFL Draft with a third-round selection (No. 67 overall) as their top pick. But general manager Nick Caserio acquired five quality players in Davis Mills, Nico Collins, Brevin Jordan, Garret Wallow and Roy Lopez.

Each player has established themselves as a solid foundational piece to utilize for Houston's rebuild. But with 10 picks in 2022, coach Lovie Smith says there is a sense of urgency for the Texans to replicate the same success.

The Texans are entering Thursday's draft in Las Vegas with two first-round selections (No. 3 and No. 13) and five within the top 100.

"We like what we did last year, but we have higher picks and we are expecting to add impact players from this draft," Smith said following voluntary workouts on Tuesday. "I think there are a lot of impactful players in this draft. We know that we are going to get some good football players that we are going to add."

Smith expects this year's draft to have the same impact as the previous class — from their work ethic to on-field contributions. Houston's sophomore class has participated in voluntary workouts since mid-April, and each player is entering the second campaign vying for a starting job at their respective position.

Lopez started 15 out of a possible 16 games on the defensive line as a rookie. He was the Texans' final draft pick (No. 196 overall) in 2021.

Mills has already solidified himself as the Texans' starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Offensive coordinator Pep Hamilton has been swift in orchestrating an offense built around the second-year prospect.

"You can make a lot of gains from year one to two, and those guys realize that," Smith said. "That last class did some good things. And they are going to be a lot better this year.

"Most of the players that we drafted last year, lower round guys, came in and made an impact. We are expecting whoever we bring in to mix in well with a solid core of athletes that we have right now."

The Texans have a chance to land some of college football's top prospects at each position. Wednesday morning, NFL Network projected that the Texans could select the league's most touted defensive back in Derek Stingley Jr. with their top selection.

Other prospects the Texans have been linked to are Ahmad "Sauce" Gardner, Ikem Ekwonu, Kayvon Thibodeaux and Chris Olave.